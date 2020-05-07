Let us pause today from the usual commentary about pandemics and politicians to mourn the passing of a Virginian who shaped our popular culture in ways that many don’t appreciate.
Harold Reid, the deep-voiced singer for the Staunton-based Statler Brothers, passed away April 24 at age 80 after a long battle with kidney failure. His passing leaves just two of the founding members — his brother Don Reid and Phil Balsley. Lew Dewitt left the band in 1983 due to ill health and passed away in 1990. He was replaced by Jimmy Fortune, who now pursues a successful solo career.
The Statlers may seem a group from a different place and time — but that place was here and that time is one that many still remember, and some still harken back to. Even in their heyday, the Statlers trafficked in small-town nostalgia with songs such as”Do You Remember These?” and “Whatever Happened to Randolph Scott?” That makes it easy — too easy — to overlook just how big and, more importantly, how influential the Statlers were.
Consider these numbers: From 1965 to 1989, the Statlers had 58 songs make country music’s top 40 charts. That’s more than The Beatles, who had 50 songs in pop music’s top 40. The Statlers had 32 songs make the Top 10, one more than The Beatles had. Who’s really the Fab Four? Speaking of four, four Statler Brothers songs hit Number One, and, unlike many stars, those hits came closer to the end of the band’s long career than the beginning — “Do You Know You Are My Sunshine” in 1977 but then “Elizabeth” in 1983, “My Only Love” in 1984 and “Too Much On My Heart” in 1985. And those aren’t even their most famous songs.
How’s this for context: The Statlers won three Grammy Awards. One of those was in 1965 for the song “Flowers on the Wall.” Two of the nominees they beat out that year were The Beatles (“Help!”) and The Supremes (“Stop! In the Name of Love”). It’s always fun to argue whether the Grammy voters that year were right or wrong, but the Statlers certainly outlasted all the other nominees that year (which also included Herman’s Hermits and Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs).
Those numbers check off the “big” side of the ledger, but the more interesting part is on the “influential” side. The best tribute to Reid we’ve read came from a most unlikely source — The New York Times. The obit writer observed: “The Statlers imbued contemporary country and folk material with traditional gospel harmonies, helping to usher Southern gospel music into the cultural mainstream while paving the way for the arrival of crossover-minded blockbuster country vocal groups like the Oak Ridge Boys and Alabama.” Now those of us in the rural South might think that Southern gospel was always in the cultural mainstream, but when The New York Times gives the Statlers credit for bringing Southern gospel to their attention, that’s still some high praise.
The Statlers may have been known for their clever wordplay — Harold Reid was the group’s resident cut-up and responsible for a lot of that — but they never strayed far from their gospel roots. Most of their albums included at least one gospel song; some are all-gospel. On the other hand, another of their big hits (and the second most-played of their songs on Spotify) was “Bed of Roses.” Written by Harold Reid, it’s about a prostitute and Christian hypocrisy.
Another sign of the Statlers’ influence: The writer Kurt Vonnegut once said that their song “Class of ’57” should be the national anthem: “I can see Americans singing in a grandstand at the Olympics somewhere, while one of our athletes wins a medal . . . I can see tears streaming down the singers’ cheeks when they get to these lines: Where Mavis fin’ly wound up / Is anybody’s bet. The Class of ’57” could be an anthem for my generation, at least.” That song, it should be noted, was written by both Reid brothers.
For all their fame — which included a TV show in the 1990s that was the top-rated program on The Nashville Network — the Statlers always stayed rooted in Virginia. Not just metaphorically, but literally. The members still lived in Staunton. For 25 years, they always played a free July 4th concert in Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park that sometimes drew as many as 100,000 fans. The Statlers even recorded a horn-infused paean called “Staunton, VA.”
The Statlers’ path to fame may have begun in Staunton, but it ran through the Roanoke Valley. The four original members started singing together in high school. None of them were actually Statlers; that was a name they lifted from a tissue company when they discovered another band had their original name — the Kingsmen. In 1964, the group learned that Johnny Cash was playing in Roanoke. The Statlers drove down to see him and, thanks to a helpful connection with the promoter, got to meet him backstage and pitched themselves. On the spot, and without hearing them sing, Cash asked the Statlers to open for him a few days later in Berryville — a role they served for the next eight and a half years. Cash helped secure the Statlers their first recording contract; they were back-up singers for him, as well. Their first hit was something of an accident. The single “The Ballad of Billy Christian” didn’t excite a Kansas City disc jockey so he flipped it over and started playing the B-side: “Flowers On the Wall.” It soon hit No. 2 on the country charts. The squeaky-clean Statlers and the hardscrabble Cash might have seemed an odd couple, but they were a team nonetheless. He came to Staunton to play the Statlers’ July 4th show; the Statlers repaid him with the song “We Got Paid By Cash.” The Statlers’ road ended in the Roanoke Valley as well — their farewell concert was at the Salem Civic Center in 2002. The show sold out in one hour and 21 minutes.
The Statlers’ music continues to pop up in expected places. “Flowers On the Wall” was featured in the soundtrack to the 1994 movie “Pulp Fiction” and quoted by Bruce Willis’ character in 1995’s “Die Hard with a Vengeance.” The songs “Bed of Roses” and “New York City” are in the video game “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.” The song “Class of ’57” inspired the late playwright Geraldine Lawson to write “Class Reunion.” Attic Productions in Fincastle was scheduled to stage the show this spring before the virus hit; the group hopes to mount the production later this year. There’s one Statler song, though, we keep thinking of: “One More Summer in Virginia,” with the plaintive lyrics “Let me spend just one more summer in Virginia before I die.” If only.
