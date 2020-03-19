From March 15-21, members of the press and advocates for government transparency alike are celebrating Sunshine Week. Every March, the News Leaders Association and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press sponsor Sunshine Week, which is largely an initiative to raise awareness about citizens’ rights under the Freedom of Information Act, commonly known as FOIA.
The Freedom of Information Act is, at its core, all about “your right to know.” It says that everyday citizens (including but not limited to journalists) have the right to request access to any record produced or utilized by a public agency, such as a local government office or a publicly-funded nonprofit.
As a citizen, your tax dollars pay the salaries of those who work for public agencies. Town employees, county supervisors, members of the General Assembly — they work for you. The actions taken and decisions made by local, statewide and national legislators also often have a direct impact on your day-to-day life. You have a vested interest in transparency, which provides you with the information you need to determine whether elected representatives are acting in accordance with your values or needs.
To file a FOIA request seems like an extreme measure. It sounds official, and the process is opaque to the public. To be clear, it is in the interest of corrupt or potentially corrupt governments and organizations that this process remains mystifying and intimidating to regular citizens. The fewer questions that are asked of public officials, the less accountable they are to constituents.
An editor once explained FOIA to me in a way that was very empowering, and I’ll pass it along to you, because you deserve to be similarly empowered to wield FOIA as a tool of government transparency.
Here’s the thing: “Asking the question” is protected under FOIA. FOIA is not defined by bureaucratic processes such as drafting an official letter or filing a request. If you approach a public official and ask a question about the budget, a document discussed during an open meeting, or any other type of public record, you are making a request protected under FOIA.
Utilizing FOIA does not need to be adversarial, nor is it only valuable when you suspect a public body of wrongdoing. FOIA can simply help citizens be better informed about how public institutions — such as local schools, nonprofits, law enforcement agencies, town councils and the like — operate on a daily basis. What can you learn using FOIA? A lot! FOIA empowers you to ask for copies of budgets, so you can compare spending on certain line items from one year to the next. You may be interested to know how a publicly funded institution, such as the regional jail or the public service authority, is funded — FOIA can help you find out “where the money is.”
You can ask for “requests for proposals,” or RFPs, which outline work that public bodies are seeking to outsource or contract. It tells you with whom our local government is doing business.
You can ask for emails between public employees that were sent directly concerning business in the public interest — to supplement the conversations you see happen during open meetings.
FOIA can help you gain access to a public official’s personnel file, so you can personally review their credentials, as reporters at the Bristol Herald Courier did after Tom Sisk was hired as Director of Schools in Bristol, Tennessee.
Questions were raised among public officials and community members about whether Sisk’s use of the title “doctor” was appropriate, given his academic history. After the Herald Courier filed a public records (or FOIA) request for Sisk’s personnel file, reporters learned that he received his doctoral degree in numismatic studies, the study of coins and currency, from an unaccredited online university.
Soon after the Herald Courier’s investigative reporting was published, Sisk resigned and was replaced with a more qualified successor.
Outside of the New River Valley, FOIA helped a reporter at the Detroit News access property assessments and data about delinquent tax amounts from the county government. His investigation revealed that Detroit homeowners were overtaxed by more than $600 million. As a result of that reporting, residents had the opportunity to appeal their tax bills.
While we are all grateful for the public service performed by state, county and local employees and elected officials, we are also cognizant that it is the responsibility of the public to stay informed about their work and their decisions. FOIA is the public’s tool to wield — and it can help create a more informed, engaged community, which leads to collective benefits.
You have a right to know what’s happening in your government. This week, we celebrate that fact.
