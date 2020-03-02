Virginia Democrats head to the polls Tuesday as one of 14 states voting on what’s become known as “Super Tuesday.” Virginia’s history with presidential primaries is a short one — this is just the fifth one in our history. It will also be our most competitive one. In three of the previous four, the outcome in Virginia was never in doubt. Only the inaugural primary in 1988 — won by Jesse Jackson — was something of a surprise. And none of the previous primaries was close. By contrast, we go into Tuesday’s vote with a fair amount of suspense. Obviously the big question is who will win (and by how much), but there are other questions to be answered, as well. Among them:
1. Can Bernie Sanders expand his base? For all the excitement over Sanders right now, this inconvenient math gets overlooked: He is consistently running behind the share of the vote he got four years ago. In 2016, he took 49.6% in Iowa. This year, he took just 26.1%. In 2016, he took 60.4% in New Hampshire. This year, he took 25.8%. In 2016, he took 47.3% in Nevada; this year he took 40.5%. The only reason Sanders looks stronger this year is because it’s a multi-candidate field, and the opposition is so divided. Four years ago, Virginia was one of Sanders’ worst states. He took just 35% of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 64%. This year, though, 35% might be enough to win Virginia — and a lot of other states. We have seen this movie before: This is how Donald Trump won the Republican nomination four years ago. When, if ever, will Sanders begin exceeding his 2016 vote shares?
2. Will voters vote strategically or for whom they really want? Part of the rationale for Joe Biden’s candidacy isn’t that people are excited by the 78-year-old former vice president, but that he’s the most likely to defeat Donald Trump. You can debate whether he is or isn’t, that is much of the rationale behind his candidacy. Likewise, the rationale for Michael Bloomberg is much the same: He’s no heartthrob, but he has a hefty wallet. Before any of them can get a chance to go after Trump, though, they first have to defeat Sanders. Sanders has benefitted from the way the vote has shaken out in the first three states: With a different set of runners-up in each state, there is no obvious alternative candidate. All the other candidates think they have a reason to think they could be “the one.” Pete Buttigieg had been the most consistent performer — placing in the top three in all three states. Biden can claim he’s poised for a big comeback in states with large African American populations, especially after his win in South Carolina. Amy Klobuchar can point to her surprise third-place finish in New Hampshire. Elizabeth Warren insists she has the best chance to unite a fractious party. And then there’s Bloomberg, with all his money.
If we still lived in an era of party bosses, those cigar-chompers would get together in the proverbial smoke-filled room and decide which of those candidates to back and tell the others to go enjoy a nice, long vacation. That’s not the era we live in, though. Instead, that job falls to voters. If you’re a Democrat who is about to stroke out at the prospect of a Sanders nomination, how does that change your calculations? Suppose you favor Candidate X but Candidate Y is running higher in the polls. Do you switch to Candidate Y, however detestable he or she may be, because you want somebody, anybody, to slow Sanders’ momentum? There’s no realistic way for all those voters to get together and coordinate their response, not when there are so many options on the ballot. That means many voters may try to vote strategically — and still not accomplish the desired result.
3. Are the billionaires actually helping the democratic socialist? The answer seems to be yes. Bloomberg is trying to buy his way into what had been considered Biden’s center-left “lane.” And Steyer peeled off support from Biden in South Carolina. In both cases, the beneficiary is Sanders because all that divides the field and weakens one of his main opponents. Bloomberg’s presence also made it harder for Buttigieg to consolidate support and for Klobuchar to catch fire after her New Hampshire performance.
4. Could Biden’s boost in South Carolina continue? And a corollary: Can anyone realistically stop Sanders at this point? The answer to both is “yes” but with a lot of caveats. There’s a very good chance that Sanders emerges from Super Tuesday with a significant lead in delegates. Unless the field collapses quickly to a two-person race immediately after that, it may well be impossible for someone else to overtake him. There aren’t many historical analogies to rely on. This may be the closest: In 1976, Gerald Ford won the first six Republican primaries. Challenger Ronald Reagan was being counted out until an upset victory in North Carolina. After that there was a back-and-forth race that Reagan almost won — but didn’t. Still, that was a two-person race. The longer this year’s Democratic race is a multi-candidate field, the better it is for Sanders.
5. Does it really matter who Democrats nominate? The most fascinating poll that came out last week didn’t involve the primary, but the general election. The Roanoke College Poll found that all six Democrats it asked about were leading Trump by a healthy margin in Virginia. Technically speaking, it was Sanders — yes, Sanders — who had the widest lead. Against Trump, he led in Virginia 49% to 40%. All the other candidates, though, were only a few percentage points off, so still well within the margin of error. The two weakest candidates in the Roanoke College Poll were Bloomberg (he led Trump 46% to 40%) and Klobuchar (she led 46% to 39%). The difference between a 9% lead and a 6% lead is statistically insignificant. Still, those numbers undermine that argument that Sanders would be a disaster for the Democrats and that certain other candidates (take your pick) are more electable. Do we live in such polarized times that the identity of the nominee is largely irrelevant? Before Democrats hang too much on that poll, though, they may want to check head-to-head matchups in swing states. Has Virginia drifted so far into the blue camp that we are now an automatic state for the Democrats? If so, it may not matter here who the party nominates but might matter quite a lot in Wisconsin or Arizona.
The answers to the first four questions will help determine who wins this year’s Democratic nomination; the answer to the fifth will help determine who wins the presidency.
