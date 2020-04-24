Gov. Ralph Northam has gotten high marks from Virginians — well, 76% of them according to a recent survey — for his handling of the pandemic. Throughout, he’s emphasized the science and de-emphasized the politics. He hasn’t dominated the national media the way some other governors have, but that’s partly because he’s concentrated on the business at hand, not the show business. Since he’s a doctor, we should instinctively trust his judgment over that of ordinary politicians and certainly over the random person posting on social media. Northam surely knows the science here better than any of them.
Still, we have some pandemic questions that don’t involve science.
1. Why is Virginia so far behind on testing? Yes, we understand the whole country got off to a late start on testing, especially compared to other countries. South Korea shamed us for its efficiency, which is one reason why the Korean baseball league is set to open play May 5 and ours is nowhere close. And yes, we understand that the Trump administration has inexplicably left states to compete with themselves for supplies — driving up the costs. That’s on President Trump to answer for that unfathomable abdication of federal responsibility. Still, if that’s the way things are going to work, why has Virginia done so poorly vis-a-vis other states? USA Today reports that Virginia’s rate of 4.9 tests per 1,000 people is is fifth lowest in the country (data compiled through April 13). It’s understandable that New York ranks best — with a test rate of 23.6 per 1,000 people — because that’s where the virus has hit hardest and so that’s where the demand for testing was highest. Still, Virginia is very out of step with our neighbors. Tennessee has a testing rate of 10.4, ranking it 12th best in the country. West Virginia (West Virginia!) has a testing rate of 9.0, ranking it 19th best in the country. Maryland has a testing rate of 8.6, ranking it 21st to our 45th. North Carolina has a testing rate of 6.0. Kentucky has a rate of 5.8. The only states that rank lower than Virginia are California (4.8), Wyoming (4.8), Alabama (4.4) and Texas (4.3). That’s not a list of states we usually like to be associated with. Roger Jarrell, a Republican Party activist from Rockbridge County, recently posed this question: Does Northam lack a Radar O’Reilly? Those familiar with the TV show “M.A.S.H.” remember O’Reilly as the nerdy corporal who could squeeze almost anything out of the military supply chain. Why is Virginia, with all its resources, not doing much better than Alabama? Why are we getting out-hustled by other states, many of which we don’t even consider our peers? Fortunately, this would seem a problem that can be fixed. Does Northam need to appoint someone to scour the world for swabs, chemical reagent and other supplies necessary for testing?
2. Why doesn’t Virginia identify which nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have outbreaks? We know that 939 of Virginia’s 9,630 COVID-19 cases — and 77 of the 324 deaths — are at such facilities; the Virginia Department of Health can say that much. And we know the names of some of them, because those facilities have been forthcoming about their cases. There’s the tragic case of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Richmond, where 49 people have died from the virus — the New York Times called this “the highest known death toll at a long-term care facility in the United States.” Over the weekend, the Accordius nursing home in Harrisonburg announced that 95 of 98 patients had either been diagnosed or were suspected to have the virus — along with 12 of 35 staff members. Other states have started identifying nursing homes with outbreaks. And new federal guidelines call for nursing homes to notify relatives if they have an outbreak. But under Virginia law, a nursing home is considered a “patient”— and the state can’t release information. In effect, corporations really are people. This seems an unreasonably strict interpretation of patient privacy. Northam could ask the General Assembly to change that law. Will he? Here’s why this matters, other than the obvious: Look at the case numbers in many rural localities across the state — which are relatively low. Let’s say a county has 20 virus cases. If those 20 cases are connected to a single nursing home, that paints a very different picture than if there are 20 random cases around the county. That doesn’t mean things are completely safe — the virus might still be present in the county, circulating amongst people who don’t yet have symptoms — but it does change the public’s understanding of the risk.
3. Why isn’t Virginia testing all nursing home patients and staff? West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice directed his state to start doing so last week after seven residents and eight staffers at one nursing home became infected. Virginia’s known cases are far worse than that. If tests are limited, wouldn’t testing the people living and working in nursing homes — one of the most common sources of outbreaks — be the logical place to focus our efforts?
4. Why did Virginia change its rules to start reporting virus deaths and hospitalizations by locality? Mind you, that’s a good thing — more information is always a good thing. However, when Dan Webb, the legislative aide to state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, asked for that same data about two weeks ago, he was told that would violate the state code. Now, suddenly, it doesn’t. “What changed?” he tweeted recently. “Surely not the code.” So is it really a code violation for the state to name nursing homes? Or is this simply an interpretation that could be changed the way the death and hospitalization data was?
5. Why must all of Virginia reopen at once? Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that when New York reopens, some parts of the state will do so before others — presumably rural upstate New York isn’t tethered to New York City, where the outbreak has been worst. Likewise, why must Southwest Virginia, which has seen relatively few virus cases, depend on what happens in Northern Virginia, Richmond or Hampton Roads? Let’s take far Southwest Virginia as an example — it has more economic connections with east Tennessee than it does Northern Virginia. We’ve long pointed out how politically disconnected it is from the rest of the state. When it comes to things like school funding, that’s usually a bad thing. Here, its geographical distance from the rest of Virginia might be a good thing. Can Northam articulate a criteria for when some parts of the state could reopen before others?
