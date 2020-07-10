Republicans who are worried that the District of Columbia might become the 51st state are worried about the wrong thing. They ought to be worried about finding the 54th state. Wait, what happened to the 52nd and 53rd states? Be advised: History is coming.
The argument for making the District of Columbia the 51st state — as Douglass Commonwealth, a nod toward Frederick Douglass that nicely preserves the “D.C.” address — is a simple one as old as the republic: no taxation without representation.
D.C ., whatever it stands for, has more people than the states of Vermont and Wyoming. The argument advanced by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., that D.C. doesn’t deserve statehood while Wyoming does because Wyoming is “a well-rounded working-class state” sounds like the dog whistle that it is. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., had the best retort to that: “Let’s rank the virtue of every profession and if your state has too many workers in the bottom 20% you get kicked out of America.” Yes, D.C. is a city, and Wyoming is a vast stretch of mostly empty land. Are we saying that rural areas are morally more deserving of statehood than urban ones? Cotton’s better argument is that D.C. statehood is a “naked power grab” by Democrats to pick up two additional U.S. senators. That skips over the “taxation without representation” argument but does put us onto territory that Americans have argued over before. Namely: Should we admit this particular state because it would benefit that particular political party?
Politics have often factored into which states got admitted and when, and the solution has been an easy one. The two parties compromised and admitted multiple states at once to balance things out. We learned in school about the Missouri Compromise of 1820 — Maine and Missouri were admitted the same year so that the balance of free states and slave states could stay the same. When California was admitted in 1850, there was the understanding that it would send one pro-slavery and one anti-slavery senator to Washington.
Even after the Civil War, states were often admitted two-by-two in Noah’s Ark fashion to preserve political equilibrium. Or something like that. In 1888, Democrats proposed admitting four states — Montana and New Mexico were presumed to favor Democrats, Dakota and Washington were counted in the Republican column. Unfortunately for Democrats, Republicans that year swept the congressional elections. Democrats worried that Republicans might admit only two Republican states, so they agreed to a lop-sided deal: Congress would admit one Democratic state (Montana), and three Republican ones (Washington, and the Dakota Territory split into South Dakota and North Dakota). Republicans basically gamed the system to squeeze more senators out of the Dakotas. Poor New Mexico would have to wait until 1912. Even the dual admission of Alaska and Hawaii in 1959 was politically driven. Alaska was presumed Democratic and Hawaii was presumed Republican.
Sharp-eyed readers already know how wrong these calculations were. Today Alaska is quite Republican and Hawaii is very Democratic. While Republicans were right about the Dakotas, both parties were wrong about the other states: Montana today is pretty Republican and Washington is Democratic.
Still, it’s hard to see D.C. ever voting Republican under today’s politics, so Republicans can either oppose that — or find a new state to counterbalance it. The obvious choice is Puerto Rico, which has its own claim to statehood: It’s already bigger than 20 states. Language isn’t the real obstacle; we have no official language. Politically, it’s the assumption that Puerto Rico would vote Democratic. Whether it really would is unclear; the current governor identifies as a Republican, so does the island’s non-voting representative to Congress. Republicans ought to see Puerto Rico as an opportunity, although they probably don’t.
So where can they go to find two new states that would be reliably Republican? Guam is a wild card. It’s incredibly small — about 166,000 people, so even smaller than Wyoming’s 579,000. Politically, it swings both ways. Its governor and territorial legislature are currently Democratic but overall Republicans have won 8 of the island’s 13 gubernatorial elections. Guam could well be a Republican-leaning state.
Republicans need one more state to balance D.C., Puerto Rico and even Guam. Are there states they’d want to split the way they did the Dakotas? There have been multiple attempts to split up California; Northern California is mostly red. But you can’t split a state without its permission, and California seems unlikely to give that. Is there a Republican state that might give permission? Here’s a suggestion rooted in history: Revive the State of Franklin.
In 1784, North Carolina gave up some of its land west of the Blue Ridge — what is now Eastern Tennessee — to Congress to help pay war debts. But Congress didn’t want the land. The settlers there decided to form their own state, the State of Franklin. It elected a governor, a legislature, set up a court system and applied for admission under the Articles of Confederation. Seven states voted to admit Franklin, but that wasn’t enough. For a few years, Franklin existed in limbo, essentially an independent republic that made its own treaties with native tribes. Eventually, North Carolina reclaimed the territory, and even more eventually, Tennessee was formed. But there’s a historical precedent here. Bring back the State of Franklin. You say it’s too small? Then all who have clamored for Southwest Virginia to join West Virginia should look south and not west. Draw a new state running from Knoxville to Roanoke, and put the state capital in between — Franklin had its capital first in Jonesborough, then in Greeneville.
Republicans in Virginia may not like this: They have a hard time winning now; they’d have a harder time without Southwest Virginia. And this may not be good for the people of Southwest Virginia, either. Our school systems are subsidized by the state government, which means they’re subsidized by Northern Virginia. We wouldn’t like having to pay for them on our own. But if Republicans ever need to find a new state, Franklin’s been there all along.
