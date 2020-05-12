A few weeks ago, we floated an idea that we didn’t think would work — and we were right. It didn’t.
We proposed that when the National Hockey League restarts its season, the league play some of those games in Roanoke and Lynchburg, both of which have venues for hockey. That idea wasn’t as crazy as it sounds: At the time, the NHL was looking for neutral sites in places with low infection rates where it could house multiple teams and play several games a day with no fans — just TV cameras. It was looking at college arenas in North Dakota and New Hampshire, so why not Virginia?
Since then, the NHL has moved on. It’s now looking at grouping teams in several NHL cities. ESPN reports that the league’s thinking is influenced by the desire for better facilities, better hotels and, ideally, hotels that are next door to the arena so teams can be as isolated as possible.
Here’s another idea. We don’t expect it to get acted on either, but somebody ought to propose this, so we will: Is there a way to salvage one last season for the Appalachian League?
We say “one last season” because Major League Baseball has been intent on eliminating 40 to 42 minor league teams as part of a cost-cutting restructuring. The details aren’t official, but every report so far says that MLB wants to eliminate all but one team in the 10-team Appalachian League, the short season rookie league that plays in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
The only team that all the reports say would survive is the Pulaski Yankees — thanks to the new ownership that has upgraded facilities and all the fans who have flocked to Calfee Park in recent years.
In theory, the other teams — the closest to us being the ones in Bristol, Danville, Bluefield, West Virginia, and Princeton, West Virginia — wouldn’t necessarily fold. Major League Baseball has held out hope of some kind of funding for what would amount to summer leagues of college players — so there might be baseball, just not at the level it is now where all the players are part of some Major League farm system. And depending on the level of funding, some of those teams simply may not survive in any form.
Since virtually all the teams likely to be eliminated are in small cities and towns, that means they’re virtually all in Republican-voting communities — which makes us wonder why this corporate assault on small-town America hasn’t gotten presidential-level attention. This isn’t just baseball; it’s part of the amenities that constitute the quality of life that is part of every community’s economic development pitch these days. By discarding all these minor league teams, the billionaire owners of Major League Baseball may be helping their own economics, but they’re hurting the economies of a broad swath of the American heartland.
We’ve said all that before, though, so let’s say something new. What if the Appalachian League turned out to be one of the few places where minor league baseball could be played this summer?
Here’s what we see: There may not be any minor league baseball this summer. That’s not us saying that; ESPN has already said that. Right now, Major League Baseball is still trying to figure out how it can play a truncated season, and that’s where the money is. The plans we’ve seen circulated call for MLB rosters to be expanded. During a normal season, lots of players shuttle back and forth from the minors as major leaguers get hurt, go on slumps and whatnot. To avoid all that travel and potential exposure to a virus that will still be around, MLB is looking at simply taking much of the Triple A teams with the big league clubs. What about the lower leagues? Those players might wind up playing unofficial games at spring training sites — if that.
But what if there was one place in the country where infection rates were so low that minor leagues could still play? And our case is that the Appalachian League might — emphasis, might — be a place where virus rates are low enough for play to resume.
Whether that’s the case is, ultimately, a medical determination, and, unlike all your friends on Facebook, we don’t pretend to be medical experts. What we can say is that the 10 communities represented in the Appalachian League have some of the lowest infection rates anywhere in the country. When we say low, here’s how low: The highest infection rate is in Danville, although the rate of 93 cases per 100,000 people is spiked there by an outbreak at a nursing home so doesn’t necessarily reflect the larger community. (For comparison purposes, some localities in Northern Virginia are well north of 400 cases per 100,000; in Prince William County it’s north of 500 per 100,000). In Bristol, it’s 12 per 100,000. And since all these places are well below 100,000, the actual number of cases is much lower — it’s just that the rate per 100,000 is used for apples-to-apples comparisons. If you want actual numbers, try this: Bristol has had just two cases.
Are those rates low enough to risk baseball? That’s for someone with more medical expertise than us to answer. But if there’s any place that might get low enough, it’s likely to be the Appalachian League communities. It would take a lot of coordination — we’re talking 10 teams in four states, so that’s four different sets of rules to work with. Still, we keep coming back to this thought: A year from now, those teams might be gone. Can we get at least one more summer of baseball? Somebody ought to ask. Even if the answer is “no,” who knows where the mere act of asking might lead?
