Gov. Ralph Northam has said there is no precedent and “no playbook” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
With all due respect to the only American governor who is also a physician, there is a precedent for all this: The 1918 flu pandemic. Different times, different disease, but the political and public response is almost exactly the same. In both cases, many authorities were slow to acknowledge the problem. When they did act, they often tried to shut down as much social activity as they could — prompting business owners to complain and ask why health authorities should be able to restrict their operations. And, this cautionary note: When many cities relented and lifted their restrictions, they did so too soon — the virus came back, sometimes prompting a second wave of shutdowns.
That’s why it’s so baffling to see some — mainly on the political right — clamoring for America to shuck off the coronavirus restrictions soon and get on with normal life. Conservatives are the ones who usually express the greatest reverence for American history, as opposed to certain voices on the left who are more eager to reappraise certain figures and events from our past. In this case, history speaks loudly and clearly: Act soon, act strong, and hold fast against those who want restrictions lifted quickly.
The University of Michigan’s Center for the History of Medicine maintains a “digital encyclopedia” about the 1918 pandemic called the Influenza Archives. It documents, often quite colorfully, how 50 cities responded to the outbreak. Each one is somewhat different — Los Angeles had to deal with restrictions on filming “mob scenes” in early Hollywood — but ultimately they all tell very similar tales.
St. Louis is often held up as a model to follow — it imposed restrictions earlier than most cities, and wound up having one of the lowest death rates in the country. Those restrictions also weren’t popular. On Oct. 8, the city’s health commissioner — termed “energetic” in these accounts — closed schools, churches, theaters, movie houses and banned all public gatherings. Other businesses could remain open but as infections rose, health commissioner Max Starkloff restricted their hours and directed stores to cease advertising Saturday sales that drew crowds downtown. “The business community immediately vocalized its opposition to the restricted business hours,” the archives say. Mayor Henry Kiel also was getting heat from ministers who objected to the ban on church services. He proposed a two-day trial reprieve; the city’s doctors were adamantly opposed. The mayor still kept pressing for the restrictions to be lifted. “In fact,” the report says, “Starkloff enacted even stricter measures. Starting on Nov. 2, he placed policemen in department stores and five-and-ten shops to keep crowds moving. A week later, on Nov. 9, he issued a sweeping proclamation immediately closing all non-essential stores, businesses, and factories for four days in a drastic attempt to stamp out the epidemic once and for all.” At that point, businesses complained even louder. On Nov. 17, the flu had abated, and St. Louis finally lifted its restrictions — five weeks after the first ones had been imposed. Ten days later, the flu came back, and so did many of the restrictions. Even though that flu hit young people the most, the school superintendent wanted schools reopened on the grounds that students had already missed too much school. The health authorities resisted such pressure; the second wave of restrictions weren’t completely lifted until Dec. 28 and classes finally resumed on Jan. 2.
So let’s think about that — even though the flu was running rampant, the mayor, business community and the school superintendent all wanted to carry on as if nothing was happening. And this is regarded as a model response — only because health authorities prevailed in the power play.
Others cities saw the same dynamics, just with different results. When Pennsylvania’s governor ordered all the state’s cities to shut down, the mayor of Pittsburgh brushed it off: “The whole thing seemed wrong,” he said. Eventually the flu arrived in Pittsburgh and when it did, it killed more than 1,200 people a week.
Despite those horrific numbers, many people still didn’t take the pandemic seriously. In 2007, Public Health Reports studied Minnesota’s response: “Minneapolis football teams chose to ignore the ban [on public gatherings] and attempted to play against each other in front of large crowds. Police were called in to disperse the crowds and halt the games. Minneapolis teams found a way to play despite the closing order. Because Minneapolis high school football games were banned, practice games were scheduled with St. Paul teams.” In one case, a couple took their sick child out of the hospital without permission and paraded the kid around the neighborhood. Some today aren’t really that much different in their obliviousness and recklessness.
Bristol isn’t one of the cities studied by the University of Michigan Influenza Archives, but Richmond is, so a lot of the official actions of state government then are documented there. The state did not move to ban public gatherings until Oct. 5, 1918 when there were “outbreaks in nearly every community across Virginia.” By contrast, Northam has acted much more swiftly. In some ways, state officials in 1918 reacted more severely — then they banned all public gatherings and closed churches along with theaters and movies houses. On the other hand, they didn’t close schools, something Northam has done. They also faced a backlash from business owners and ministers who chafed under closing orders for a month. On Nov. 4, Richmond’s health commissioner agreed to lift the restrictions, even though he admitted infections would rise — which prompted an outcry from the city’s doctors. They warned of “nothing short of a public calamity.” The doctors were overruled. The doctors were right. “By early-December, the disease had reached near-epidemic levels once again,” the University of Michigan site says. Astonishingly, the city’s school superintendent insisted that schools stay open for the same bureaucratic reason his counterpart in St. Louis wanted to stay open — a certain number of school days had to be checked off, pandemic or no pandemic. Not until after the Christmas break — a kind of self-isolation — did the flu finally run its course in Richmond.
What are the lessons here? They should be obvious. If not, consult the novelist George Santayana: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
