Virginia, which is officially styled a commonwealth, increasingly has a tough time living up to the first part of that appellation.
This isn’t anything new, of course. The westernmost counties beyond the Alleghanies never felt much in common with the rest of the state — and took care of that problem back in 1863.
Still, it feels as if this lack of commonality is accelerating, part of what author Bill Bishop has called “The Big Sort,” the title of his book that examines how Americans are sorting themselves into homogenous groups, some virtual, some literal.
As late as 2001, Virginia’s election map was a checkerboard of Democratic blue and Republican red. There were patterns, to be sure, but they were complicated patterns. Some parts of Southwest Virginia voted Democratic. Some parts voted Republican. Some parts of Northern Virginia voted Democratic. Some parts voted Republican. Some parts of the Richmond area voted . . . well, you get the idea.
Now, all our election maps look pretty much the same: The urban crescent is blue. A few other spots — such as Roanoke and parts of the New River Valley — are blue. Everything else is red.
People on the losing end of an election are always unhappy about the outcome, but from 1969 — when Linwood Holton busted up the state’s one-party system — until fairly recently, statewide elections were generally in doubt. Some years were Democratic years, some years were Republican years, but they tended to swing back and forth. Losers could always console themselves with the idea that they’d win next time — and winners had to be concerned that their electoral dominance was only a temporary event.
Now, though, we appear to be entering into an era of Democratic dominance. Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in a decade — and the trends don’t look good for them. The suburbs, once part of the Republican base, are now realigning into part of the Democratic base. Maybe that will change once Donald Trump has passed from the scene. Or maybe it won’t.
This isn’t really about that, though. The more significant thing is not which political party has the upper hand, but how geographically specific that dominance is.
When House Democrats met to elect their new leadership — including the speaker of the House — all three top posts went to delegates from Northern Virginia. On the one hand, that’s understandable because that’s where the party’s base of political power is, and the new House leaders are, individually, all people with the expected seniority. On the other hand, an all-Northern Virginia leadership team does suggest a certain insularity from the rest of the state.
Meanwhile, when House Republicans met to elect their new leadership, two of top three top posts went to legislators from rural areas.
Democrats and Republicans are always going to disagree — that’s why they’re Democrats and Republicans — but is it healthy when they’re also so geographically separate? We fear the answer to that question is “no.” Democrats and Republicans from the same place will still disagree over what proper policies should be, but they usually at least share a common understanding of what the problems are. We worry that in the current political environment neither side really understands where the other is coming from. We are becoming strangers to one another. That can’t be good.
At the risk of touching one of the most polarizing issues in the land, let’s look at Virginia’s debate over gun laws. Those are always going to be controversial, but they are controversial not just along ideological lines, but also sectional ones. The Virginia Public Access Project — a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that tracks Virginia politics — recently put together a map showing the percentage of people in each locality who have concealed carry permits. The differences aren’t surprising, but are stark nonetheless. The figures are highest in rural Virginia and lowest in Northern Virginia. The highest percentage comes in Highland County, where 24.16% of the population have permits. By contrast, in Arlington and Falls Church, the figure was only 2.33%. Can someone from rural Virginia really understand why their suburban counterparts feel so strongly about needing new gun laws? And can someone from Northern Virginia really understand why so many rural counties are rushing to declare themselves a “Second Amendment sanctuary”? In any political dispute, one side is always going to prevail and another side isn’t, but it seems dangerous if those two sides are so culturally divorced that each one seems almost completely foreign to the other.
There’s a philosophical question here: How do we govern a society that is both so diverse and so polarized — especially when those divisions are so regional in nature? History isn’t encouraging. We need only look to 1861-1865 for one bloody example. That’s an extreme example, of course, but not by much. The world is full of places where regional minorities feel oppressed by somebody in some distant capital. This is also pretty much a list of the world’s trouble spots. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that. But these are serious questions that people on both sides should be thinking about.
Last year, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, brought a legislative committee he chaired to Blacksburg to look at the condition of certain schools, part of his attempt to build support for a statewide referendum to issue bonds for school construction. One legislator — state Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington County — suggested several times that localities could fix their schools simply by raising taxes, pointing out that’s how it works in Northern Virginia.
The big difference: She represents a district where the median household income is $108,000 or more. In some rural counties, it’s barely $30,000. Raising taxes in some of the poorest counties in the state is not really a practical solution.
Whether you fear — or are cheering on — the new Democratic General Assembly is a matter of political persuasion. But all of us in this part of the state should worry that we now have a state government that really doesn’t know who we are.
