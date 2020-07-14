I am astounded and disgusted that capitalistic greed is continuing to outweigh the safety of our citizens in this country. Now, it’s going to hit at home.
With our state and local officials allowing the Bristol Motor Speedway to host the All-Star Race in a few days, we are welcoming with open arms the ripe opportunity for COVID-19 to spread in our otherwise relatively unaffected community.
By permitting anyone from any state and city to enter our community to attend, this race will lead not only to an outbreak but possibly the Tri-Cities becoming a new epicenter of COVID-19.
All it takes is one asymptomatic carrier. One person. One person to enter the speedway and spread the virus to others attending. This will further spread the virus to our hardworking, underpaid Tennessee citizens who work at our restaurants and grocery stores that we know NASCAR attendees will visit.
We cannot allow this race to take place. We cannot continue to place a priority in lining the pockets of those in corporate power over the safety and longevity of our community. Make no mistake, Marcus Smith (Speedway Motorsports Inc. president and CEO) doesn’t care about the safety of our community. Mr. Smith sees a quick cash grab that no other city was foolish enough to allow during a pandemic.
I am pleading to our community to come together and peacefully stand against the All-Star Race from taking place in Bristol.
Erase The Race.
