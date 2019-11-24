No editor loves a good animal story more than me. So when I read a Facebook post about a tiny kitten — apparently all alone in the world — that survived after climbing into a vehicle’s engine bay to escape record-breaking cold earlier this month, I couldn’t resist assigning a story. Nobody knows how long she was there because it was a rental vehicle that made several trips in Bristol that day before she was discovered by the driver, who heard her meows. Thankfully, the six-week old calico wound up at Neonatal Kitten Rescue in Johnson City, a small nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of sick kittens in their first weeks of life. Often, kittens must be bottle- or tube-fed, sometimes around the clock, and given fluids and medicine, extra care that many shelters aren’t equipped to deal with. Since the rescue began around a year-and-a-half ago, 600 kittens from across the Tri-Cities have been treated there. The rescue is very active, and clever, on social media. Follow it on Facebook, www.facebook.com/neonatalkittenrescue/ and enjoy the photos of the fluffy, irresistible kittens. But be prepared, they keep it real, sharing the successes as well as the losses. The calico kitten’s rescue came at a good time for the small staff who were heartbroken over the deaths of a couple of kittens earlier that week. Dubbed Chevy Nova for her experience, the tenacious kitten with the strong will to survive is doing well in foster care, though she has upper respiratory and eye infections, and will eventually be available for adoption. Want to help? The rescue is always looking for volunteers, financial donations, people who will foster and then forever homes for the precious kittens. Read Chevy Nova’s story at https://bit.ly/2qAX4kE.
On Nov. 14, nearly $1 million went to a record 103 agencies whose missions are to help children in need in our area. It happened during the annual Night of Smiles, when the money raised by Speedway Children’s Charities throughout the year was doled out. Think about how many children will be helped with the money and the hundreds whose lives have been touched by the nearly $16 million raised since SCC started in 1997. The Night of Smiles is held on the eve of the opening of the annual Speedway in Lights, which is a major fundraiser for SCC. The holiday light show at Bristol Motor Speedway is four miles of displays featuring 2 million lights. Words can’t do it justice; you just have to experience it to understand. If you haven’t, you’re in for a treat that will likely become part of your holiday traditions. And it’ll make you feel good because you’re helping the region’s children. Thanks to all involved in Speedway Children’s Charities and Speedway in Lights.
I have to give Bristol Tennessee officials some credit. It appears they learned from the “downtown dining strip debacle.” Last summer, the city took out nine parking spots on Sixth Street so a “dining strip” could be placed there. It angered some merchants who said the city failed to communicate with them. City Council recently heard a presentation on the city’s plan to sell parking permits for $360 per year to downtown businesses and residents that would allow them to bypass the city’s new two-hour parking time limit during the day Monday through Friday in some spaces. And it appeared city officials were going to go ahead with the plan, again without communicating with those affected. But in the end, common sense prevailed, and city leaders decided to have two public meetings on the subject. Good for them. And in those meetings, several downtown business and property owners made it clear they think $360 is too high — particularly since the permit wouldn’t guarantee them a parking space. You read that right. Lowering the cost to $50 or even $100 might go a long way toward remedying the city’s longtime reputation of being less than business-friendly.
