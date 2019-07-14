Does the Sullivan County Animal Shelter have a new manager? That’s a pretty straightforward, reasonable question. But the Herald Courier’s efforts to get an official answer were inexplicably and unreasonably difficult. And it took a solid week, despite a number of attempts. A new shelter manager was set to start July 1, just days after the shelter closed for the second time in less than two months due to canine parvovirus. But for days, he was nowhere to be found to answer questions about the sick dogs. Efforts to reach him, county officials and members of the board that will soon take over shelter operations were either unsuccessful or resulted in little information. Finally, a week later, the county mayor provided some information about the closing and although he couldn’t provide details, he said the shelter manager quit on his first day. Seriously?
I understand the shelter is going through a transition. But in the absence of a manager — as it turns out, the interim manager’s last day was Saturday — someone needs to step up and take responsibility. And until the board officially takes over, it’s up to the county, like it or not. The shelter has had some bad luck and suffered setbacks, but some could have been avoided. Yes, a manager is desperately needed. But this time, I hope someone with animal and shelter experience is hired.
What’s going on at the animal shelter, which remains closed and where dogs are dying? We have a right to know. Avoiding questions is never the answer.
At the suggestion of an “avid” reader of my column, I’m offering a rose this week to Bristol, Virginia, officials and others who responded to her phone calls and emails regarding what she felt had become an unsightly display of the welcome sign at the West State Street/Gate City Highway intersection. The Bristol, Tennessee, resident said there was a stump there that she thought should be removed. The display says Keep Bristol Beautiful on one side and that and an ugly stump “just don’t go together,” she added. What was meant to be a welcome sign instead gave “a very poor impression,” she added. After about a month, she said she was pleased to see that the stump was removed and there were flowers so the city’s welcome sign is now just that. It turns out that the work was actually a collaboration between the city, employees at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Keep Bristol Beautiful and others to improve and beautify the design. New medallions were placed on a new sign and some trees were removed last winter. The latest improvements involved the grinding of stumps and mowing, maintenance and weeding of the flowers and grounds. Thanks to all involved.
I’ve heard all the clichés about change being difficult. From my perspective of recent weeks, some are downright gut-wrenching. My family is currently in the middle of emptying the family home of 44 years as my mother downsizes to a small, one-level condo. It’s past time, as she is in her 80s, and the house is large with a number of steps and a big yard to maintain. I know it’s for the best. But it’s still painful, particularly for her. As she said the other day, she has spent a lifetime accumulating a lot of treasured belongings that she must now part with because there is simply not room. I know it will be a while before any other place seems like home. Think of all the laughter, tears, conversations, triumphs, disappointments and changes that have taken place within its walls. I have been surprised by how much it has affected me. Maybe I’m a little more sentimental than I realized. Perhaps it’s because when I was a kid, our family moved every few years due to my father’s job in the retail business and we never lived near our grandparents or other family. So the house became my first real permanent home. It’s where we have spent every Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and celebrated other milestones and birthdays since 1975. I wish I could peek back in on every one of them. I know nothing — especially the holidays — will ever be the same.