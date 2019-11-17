Sometimes, the news we cover hits too close to home. On election night, Nov. 5, I returned to work after a dinner break around 8 p.m. That’s about the same time a Kingsport man, who was walking along Meadow Drive — my street — was mowed down and left for dead. I didn’t see or hear anything. When I first heard the news, I thought the victim was likely one of my neighbors. Virginia Heights is an older neighborhood full of families, kids and dogs, and a lot of its residents enjoy walking outside. I have walked hundreds, probably thousands, of miles on all its streets, in every kind of weather, at all hours of the day and night. But, after dark, I rarely walk on Meadow Drive because it has become a cut-through, and vehicles frequently speed through there. That scenario wouldn’t have surprised me. But police don’t think that was the case. They believe the victim and the driver knew each other, and the hit-and-run was intentional. No information about their relationship or what either of them was doing in the neighborhood has been released. So far, no arrest has been made, though police said earlier they talked to the driver, who is a “person of interest.” The victim, Jason Kirk Moore, 46, was severely injured and transferred to a hospital in Charlottesville, where he died nearly a week later. Let’s hope the cowardly driver responsible for his death is arrested, and there is justice for Moore.
Last week, the region got an early and bitter taste of winter, which descended on the same day that Bristol Tennessee officials kicked off their annual Spread the Glove program. The concept is simple — as cold weather approaches, local residents donate hats, gloves and scarves, which are tied onto trees and lampposts downtown. An attached note that states “I AM NOT LOST” encourages those who need the warmth the simple items provide to take what they need at no charge. Last year alone, about 650 winter items were distributed. Around seven years ago, the program was started by Peg and Joel Staton, who started hanging knitted items around town. In 2014, the city took over the effort. Want to get involved? Donate new or gently used winter items by dropping them off at City Hall, the Slater Community Center and the city’s fire stations. Those who don’t have the warm home and bed that we enjoy will appreciate your help.
Working as a 911 dispatcher is a demanding, stressful and unpredictable job requiring the ability to keep a cool head under pressure. They must deal empathetically with people who may be highly emotional and likely at one of the worst moments in their lives, take and give detailed instructions and stay on the line until help arrives. He or she might be required to give CPR instructions or help someone keep a loved one from choking. Their actions can have life and death consequences. Clearly, it’s a career choice requiring a special person with a myriad of skills. One of those people is 32-year-old Jessica Donihe, a 911 dispatcher with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, who is credited with saving the life of a woman who tried to hang herself. Donihe’s persistence in continuing to try to pinpoint the woman’s location and then directing police officers to the scene, helped avert that suicide attempt. Donihe was recently honored with the Police Department’s Lifesaving Award and by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security at the annual First Responders Awards. I hope if I’m ever on the bad end of a 911 call, someone as capable as Donihe is on the other end.
