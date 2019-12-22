As a former police and court reporter and then editor over three decades, I’ve dealt with thousands of crime stories from murders to abuse of all kinds. Because of those numbers, only the most heinous stand out — those cases where just the mention of the name of the person involved brings chills. Unfortunately, two of those recently resurfaced — Nathan Callahan and Evangeline Combs. Remember Callahan? He was the teenager who brutally gunned down his mother and sister with a shotgun because his parents took steps to curb his drug habit. His father didn’t suffer the same fate, but only because he was out of town, and his grandparents lived because the 15-year-old was arrested before he could get to them. The word most often used by police and prosecutors to describe the young man — who remained emotionless and without remorse throughout his trial — was “chilling.” Evangeline Combs was convicted in one of the most depraved and disturbing cases ever tried in this area and one that grabbed national headlines. Essentially, she and her husband, a former pastor, kidnapped a child from an adoption agency and kept her as a slave in the basement of the church parsonage for two decades. She was tortured, beaten, raped, burned, thrown down the stairs and her teeth were knocked out. She never spent a day in school or saw a doctor — until she tried to commit suicide. Naturally, the more than 400 scars covering her body drew police attention, and the Combses were eventually arrested and convicted after a month-long trial. Joseph Combs died in prison. In the last month, both Evangeline Combs and Nathan Callahan separately sought early release and appeared via video from prison at parole hearings. Police and prosecutors — and in Combs’ case, the victim — testified in opposition. Roses go to them and the Tennessee Board of Parole, which, thankfully, denied both. I’m well aware of the jail overcrowding problem, but there are some ruthless, merciless people who should never live free again.
When I or another editor decides to do a story, we assign it to a reporter, who then contacts those involved and requests an interview. At that point, the subject either agrees to or turns down the request. If they agree, a time is set up and an interview done. Often, a photographer is involved. It can take an hour or several hours and reporters can spend hours writing the piece. Recently, we’ve had several people — who agreed to a story, met with a reporter, gave an interview and even allowed photos to be shot — only to ask after the fact that their name not be used or the story killed altogether. Some have acted bewildered as to why we would object. Unless there is an explicit agreement with the reporter not to use their name — which is rarely done — we have the right to publish the story at that point. We appreciate all those who’ve worked with us over the years. Some people appear in the pages of this newspaper almost daily and play a significant role in our ability to inform you of the happenings in this community. We certainly can’t put together the daily news report on our own. But when a person is contacted about a story and asked to be interviewed — that is the point at which he or she can say no, not after our staff members have spent many hours and much effort putting together an article.
As the year comes to a close, I’d like to offer roses to the readers of this column, some who have contacted me to say they liked or hated a rose or thorn, take issue with something I’ve written or give me a different opinion and even a couple who’ve offered suggestions for future columns. Interestingly, I’ve received the most feedback from the personal experiences and problems I’ve shared. Keep it coming in 2020.
