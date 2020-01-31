When one imagines someone struggling with opioid use disorder, it’s easy to fall back on stereotypes and stigma. You may imagine someone living with homelessness or suffering from a co-occurring mental health or substance use disorder. You may imagine someone who has never held a job or isn’t looking for one. If these images come to mind, you wouldn’t have the whole picture.
Opioid use disorder can impact anyone in our community, from the parent picking up kids from school to a grandparent who was prescribed too many pain pills after surgery. It may be someone in the healthcare industry or the person building your home. Odds are that someone you know silently struggles.
When this disease takes hold, a person’s brain chemistry changes, forcing them to want another dose more than anything: more than a stable job, the ability to pay rent or a mortgage payment, care for their children, or access to food and water. In Northeast Tennessee, the opioid crisis has crippled entire communities, ripped apart families, and forced thousands out of the workforce.
That’s why when a new patient walks in our door at ReVIDA Recovery Centers, we focus not only on treating the medical side of opioid use disorder, but also on helping them restore the richness and fullness of life that often comes from restored relationships, stable housing, reliable transportation and steady employment.
In Tennessee alone, over 31,000 people have dropped out of the workforce due to opioids, according to a study by the University of Tennessee. The economic impact of that reduced workforce has been widespread, reducing productivity and competition for businesses across the state and forcing thousands to lose out on over $1.2 billion in income they otherwise would have earned. In an economy with record low unemployment, businesses struggle to find enough applicants for positions they need filled.
Employers in the Appalachian Highlands can play a key role in reversing these trends.
That’s why ReVIDA Recovery Centers is proud to participate in the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s upcoming event to help businesses navigate the opioid crisis. We’ll provide insight on how to reduce stigma in the workplace, help employers understand the complex dynamics underlying opioid use disorder, and take the first step toward hiring capable job candidates in recovery. In the Appalachian Highlands, we all know the tragic toll the opioid epidemic has taken on our communities, but we don’t have to let it continue. Instead, join us in Kingsport on Thursday, January 30 and help us reclaim lives, our employers and our communities from opioids.
Lee Dilworth is CEO of ReVIDA Recovery Centers, with 7 locations across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
