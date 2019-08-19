"[Slavery] is not the peculiar institution of the South. It exists wherever men are bought and sold, wherever a man allows himself to be made a mere thing or a tool, and surrenders his inalienable rights of reason and conscience.”

— Henry David Thoreau (1817–1862), American essayist, poet, philosopher and a leading transcendentalist, best known for his book, “Walden,” a reflection upon simple living in natural surroundings

