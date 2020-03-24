The streets and shops of Bristol are quieter these days, thanks to the looming presence of COVID-19. The ripple effects of the virus have hit many Bristolians personally in the form of school closures and work reductions, and these effects are likely to continue for individuals and the city at large. As the initial shock of this “new normal” passes, it’s time to give serious thought to what we can all do to support our local businesses, workforce and those who are most vulnerable.
COVID-19 is hitting local business hard. Any business that runs on in-person interactions — restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, etc. — faces a bitter pill in social distancing efforts.
Local restaurant owners say that they’re experiencing drastic slowdowns in business, and both local restaurants and national chains downtown and at exits 5 and 7 are starting to close dining rooms. More than 20 retailers at The Pinnacle are closing their doors, as well. Gyms are closed, and shows are canceled.
Small, local businesses are especially vulnerable in crises. Companies with fewer than 500 employees have less than a month of cash reserves on average, and smaller Main Street businesses often have just a couple of weeks of cash on hand to keep running, according to a study by JP Morgan Chase Institute.
Support from patrons is essential, and it can mean the difference between riding out the pandemic and permanently closing. Here are some ways to help during this uncertain time:
» Many restaurants are offering curbside pickup, takeout or delivery options. If you would be dining out normally, this is a great way to maintain both your own dining habits and a local business. Plus, consider buying in bulk from bakeries or bars with growler service.
» If you’re concerned about going out, gift cards are a great way to immediately support local businesses and secure a future dining experience.
» In the same way, many businesses in the area offer online stores. Check some of your favorite retailers for online options.
» Many experience-based businesses — gyms, theaters, etc. — are starting to offer virtual experiences through streaming. Stay up to date on what’s offered around you.
The virus is also causing a massive disruption for the local workforce. Nationally, 1/5 of Americans report losing hours or work because of the pandemic, according to an NPR poll.
In many ways, the situation is not unlike that of the 2008 financial crisis. This is a large-scale challenge that affects the entire country, and it requires a large-scale response. Legislators at every level are working to pass bills designed to give relief, and it’s important that everyone affected join in that conversation. Call your representatives, and stay informed.
In the meantime, those who were most vulnerable before the pandemic are only more at risk now. Somewhere between 10% and 15% of Bristolians face food insecurity, according to data from Feeding America, and those numbers may increase. Some of the area’s larger food pantries are suspending operations due to decreased food donations and fears that older volunteers will be at a higher risk.
In a recent interview, Haven of Rest Executive Director Brian Plank attributed 2/3 of recent decreases in donations to people stocking up on groceries and other goods in anticipation of a possible quarantine.
In fact, even as grocery sales hit historic records and shelves appear empty, the nation’s retailers, dairy farmers and meat producers all say the food supply chain is intact. “There is food being produced. There is food in warehouses. There is plenty of food in the country,” said Julie Anna Potts, chief executive of the North American Meat Institute.
In light of that supply and the challenges we face, it’s important to make sure food continues to get to those who need it most.
Today, it’s only certain that there are unknowns ahead. While it may seem that individuals are powerless to contribute in this event, there are tangible steps we can all take to safeguard our neighbors and businesses.
Let’s get to work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.