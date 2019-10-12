The stories you have read in over the past seven days — published by The Bristol Herald Courier following a comprehensive eight-month investigation into overcrowding at the Sullivan County Detention Center and Bristol Virginia Jail — sum up a catastrophe unfolding in slow motion.
Here we are, at a tipping point Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James Goodwin in 2017 termed “critical mass.”
Inmates sleep on the floor. Guards, the few that there are, and inmates, are at constant risk of violence. Conditions in the Sullivan County jail are so treacherous, for instance, inmates nicknamed it the “Thunderdome.”
A wave of addicts — from opiates and, more recently, methamphetamines — are being funneled by mandatory sentencing into these already overburdened facilities, but there are too few rehabilitation programs to effectively help break the offend-release-reoffend cycle.
Yet, the region’s elected officials have for years ignored the warning claxons, pushing scarce resources to more politically palatable areas — ones that sound snappier on campaign advertising — or simply deferring the problem.
As this project shows, we’re out of time. Deferral is no longer possible as a strategy. We could even be past the point of no return. We must start here and now to solve the increasingly urgent, systemic deficiencies that have led us into this criminal-justice morass.
The Bristol Herald Courier is stepping up to lead this discussion. As a starting point, in addition to our investigative journalism on “Critical Mass,” the newspaper hosted a town hall Wednesday night at the old Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville. If you couldn’t be there, you can see the archived livestream on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/heraldcourierdotcom). We invite you to join the discussion.
Jail overcrowding is a complex, interconnected issue, and so are the solutions. We may have to resign ourselves that even the simplest resolutions could take years. The structural origins of the issue, the ones beyond simple bricks and mortar and manpower, which lie in the realm of criminal-justice philosophy and the national economy, may be entirely outside local control.
According to The Sentencing Project, the U.S. leads the world in incarceration, with 2.2 million people in U.S. corrections facilities in 2017. Prison populations have grown by 500% over the past four decades.
But that doesn’t mean our communities are helpless or solutions beyond reach.
If one thing is clear, though, building larger facilities to house more offenders is an unrealistic long-term option, especially given the influx of drug-related convictions — a painful hangover from war-on-drugs sentencing policies of the ’80s.
We can’t jail our way out of the problem. But we can reduce the influx.
In the short term, the Tennessee state legislature must revisit drug-sentencing laws that require mandatory jail time. As we were told by Julie Canter, a defense attorney in Sullivan County and a former assistant district attorney in the locality, a simple possession misdemeanor meth charge carries a mandatory 30 days in jail. That can be enough to begin a lifetime in and out of detention.
The state must commit funding to comprehensive and truly rehabilitative recovery programs that allow the scores of incarcerated addicts a shot at escaping the sinkhole of addiction.
Longer term, we must bring together law enforcement, prosecutors, the judiciary, incarceration experts and elected officials to answer tough questions about the root causes that lead to overcrowding.
Copious resources exist for us to draw on, and we must use them.
In the longest term, we have to work toward a robust regional economy based on a comprehensive educational system that is committed to excellence, and the growth of industry and businesses that provide varying levels of employment with livable salaries and rounded health care.
Right now, it’s a mess. An inhumane, dangerous, immoral mess that only feeds on itself. Human warehouses. Nothing more than a production line that battery farms criminality out into our communities in a never-ending cycle.
We could return to the status quo. We can continue to ignore it. We would do so at our peril.
