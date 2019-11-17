Even as Bristol and the Virginia General Assembly consider the legality of casinos, a new kind of gaming is already spreading across the commonwealth: skills machines. They’re unregulated. They’re untaxed. With big money and implications for our schools on the line, it’s time to change that.
Skills machines are touch-screen interface consoles with swiftly changing images. Players wager money on their ability to line up rows of similar objects, betting from spare change to a few dollars for more chances to play for a cash payout.
The machines have exploded across the commonwealth in recent years. There are an estimated 10,000 units in operation within Virginia, located in convenience stores, truck stops and restaurants.
It’s clearly a brave new world of gaming across the commonwealth, and the casino question is only a part of a much wider debate. Historic horse racing games, state education lotteries, casinos and new skills games all amount to millions in profits, with huge consequences for schools and businesses.
The legality question hinges on a determination of skill versus chance for a specific game. Illegal gambling, according to Virginia law, occurs when money is staked on a contest, “the outcome of which is uncertain or a matter of chance.” The case of one skills machine company — Queen of Virginia Games & Entertainment — is a window into the ongoing debate.
Queen of Virginia submitted its games to the Virginia ABC in 2017, and the agency determined that the games are based on skill. However, this determination only applies to ABC action, and after a flood of new applicants, the ABC issued a new policy this year that directs businesses to contact their local commonwealth’s attorney for legality questions.
As such, the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Charlottesville ruled that the devices constituted illegal gambling. Judges are expected to weigh in soon. Danville’s retail zoning inspectors imposed special-use permits on retailers with the machines in that city as part of an ongoing local debate. Bristol, Virginia is home to at least five locations with the machines, but City Manager Randy Eads has said he hasn’t received any complaints.
In every case, it’s clear that without state guidance, this is a local concern.
Beyond the ABC policy, skills machines are unregulated, unlicensed, and untaxed. “There is no paper trail, no transparency, and no consumer protection,” according to the Virginia Lottery executive director Kevin Hall.
This brings up an indirect effect of skills machines: in the zero-sum world of gaming, cash spent on untaxed skills games doesn’t go to public education in Virginia — or to any public entity. Hall estimates that in the current fiscal year, the state lottery will lose $140 million, with a loss of $40 million in profits for schools.
Those steep losses could have dramatic effects for the Bristol school system, which received $2.1 million in lottery proceeds from the record 2018-19 lottery fiscal year. That money is the only flexible cash available to public schools, and school systems often use the funds to pay for projects and improvements that are not specifically earmarked, said Bristol Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
Lottery profits can help close the gap for school developments. In Bristol’s case, lottery payments will provide remaining funds for a proposed new elementary school after savings collected from closing three buildings — there is no state funding for construction or renovation.
In all fairness to Queen of Virginia, the company is actively petitioning the commonwealth to impose regulations and taxes, with over $330,000 in donations to political candidates and caucuses, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
We couldn’t agree more. It’s time for clear and decisive regulations and taxes for this industry on the local level.
The Bristol Virginia City Council has a chance to line up protections for consumers, schools and the fairness of the marketplace. Now, that’s a jackpot.
