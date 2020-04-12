It’s now common knowledge that medical supplies such as ventilators and masks are key to fighting COVID-19. What’s less well-known is the importance of another weapon in this fight: open and in-depth hospital data. Virginia needs better numbers in order to surgically pinpoint hot spots and allocate resources.
At the state level, Virginia’s Department of Health provides only “top-line” numbers — total cases, total deaths, cases per county, etc. — without the context of specific, granular data such as ventilator availability, total cases recovered, or even ZIP code-specific case numbers, to name a few.
These specific numbers are helpful not only for retrospectively viewing the progression of the virus, but also for projecting future numbers at the actionable level. With timely and in-depth data, health officials can make decisions to prepare for a growing body of new cases. Because Virginia’s numbers don’t drill past the general level, administrators can struggle to make projections and prepare on a meaningful level.
Here’s an example. With the current data, it’s clear that the majority of Virginia’s cases and deaths are currently located in the Northern and Eastern Health Planning Regions. Fairfax County has the most cases, but it’s also home to 43 ZIP codes and a large population. (Compare that to Washington County’s nine ZIP codes). The current numbers don’t go past the county level, but health officials clearly need more location- and severity-specific data on cases and resources in order to do their jobs well.
Unfortunately for Virginia, as these top-line numbers get even larger, they lose contextual meaning, and our health officials lose a valuable tool in combating the spread of COVID-19.
A clear trend in this crisis is that every state has reacted differently. There’s a 50-state spectrum of stay-at-home orders and medical supply availability, and the same is true of data reporting. Other states are providing detailed data, and this information is helping health care workers and administrators to act.
To take a neighboring example, North Carolina provides daily ventilator and bed counts for COVID-19. The state also provides daily numbers on the levels of personal protective equipment (PPE) available and requested.
Or consider cities’ and states’ responses further afield. New York City has data available per ZIP code and borough. Ohio provides a range of interactive dashboards with specific information and a forecast model that projects future cases based on existing data.
Virginia doesn’t currently have the benefit of this information, but it needs this kind of data — and soon. HIPAA protections in place to protect patient privacy are important, but in a pandemic, open access to meaningful and specific data has to take priority.
On April 6, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) launched a dashboard designed to track this kind of actionable data. While the dashboard includes necessary numbers on ventilators, beds and available PPE, the case totals don’t always match with the numbers from the Department of Health. On April 7, the VHHA dashboard showed 589 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, while the Department of Health site showed 563. For the moment, the VHHA dashboard is a helpful complement to the Department of Health data; until data categorization efforts can be clarified, the state still needs a more detailed and central response.
Virginia’s Department of Health is doing a good job, but the efforts of other states, cities, and even Virginia’s own hospital association show that better data is out there. Our health care officials and providers need the best information available to make decisions in this crisis. Let’s make sure they have the tools they need.
