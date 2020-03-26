As if we didn’t have enough problems already with the shutdowns of businesses, schools and many government offices to help curb the spread of COVID-19, we also now have to deal with the inevitable outbreak of scams designed to take advantage of the situation.
On top of the selfish folks curbing the market on essentials such as toilet tissue and cleaning supplies to try to make a quick buck — like those brothers in the Chattanooga area who bought 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and tried to sell them online at inflated prices — we now have door-to-door and telemarketing scammers attempting to steal our money, or worse.
One scam the Federal Trade Commission and banks are warning about is robocallers pretending to be from the government and trying to get people to give them bank account and Social Security numbers so they can “deposit” the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks in people’s bank accounts.
Now that the stimulus money has been approved, the FTC has stated that nobody from the government is going to be calling people to get information on how to send them the money.
Marion Police Chief John Clair warns in a story on swvatoday.com that he’s already seeing online phishing scams in which scammers pose as grocery chains offering a free year’s supply of groceries.
There also are people going door-to-door in some areas, purportedly offering coronavirus testing. Authorities warn that no government agencies are going to people’s homes to test for COVID-19, and anyone who says they are is a scammer and should not be let into the home.
“One thing we can count on in times like this is scams, and you are going to see more of it than maybe you’ve ever seen nationwide,” Clair said. “So, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
The news website also noted that the Wytheville Police Department has warned its citizens of potential scammers on its Facebook page: “Times of crisis bring scammers out in an attempt to steal your money and property,” the police department wrote. “As always, never give anyone your personal information or account information. Do not let people into your home going door to door.”
The swvatoday.com news site also noted that in response to the increased threat of fraud, state and federal law enforcement leaders last Friday launched the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.
“Exploiting a global pandemic for financial gain is not only morally reprehensible, it is likely criminal,” said Thomas T. Cullen, U.S. attorney general for the Western District of Virginia. “Federal prosecutors in Virginia are working closely with the FBI and Virginia State Police to identify individuals who are engaging in coronavirus fraud in its various forms and preying on vulnerable populations.”
He said the task force would focus on the fraud itself and not the amount of the loss. The story said, and that prosecutors will use all tools and statutes to put “bad actors” in federal prison.
Price-gouging is also a common scam. Just searching for “hand sanitizer” on eBay will show how bad that’s getting. There also are coronavirus treatment scams, among others.
The Federal Trade Commission has dedicated part of its website to informing people about the scams — see consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing.
From that website, “Here are some tips to help you keep the scammers at bay,” the FTC says:
“Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead.
“Fact-check information. Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources. Visit What the U.S. Government is Doing for links to federal, state and local government agencies.
“Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t.
“Don’t respond to texts and emails about checks from the government. The details are still being worked out. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.
“Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
“Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
“Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores.
“Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.”
More information about COVID-19 scams may be found on the U.S. Department of Justice website at www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud.
Hunker down, folks. Follow the advice of our governmental and health department leaders, and we will get through this.
And don’t make it worse on yourself by falling for scams — use common sense. That’s your best defense against getting taken for a ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.