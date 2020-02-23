Much of the search for the newest Bristol Tennessee director of schools focused on one thing — integrity. The board members wanted an honest candidate to lead the school system and be a strong example for the city’s schoolchildren. It turns out, they might have gotten the opposite.
Questions about whether Director of Schools Tom Sisk has the academic credentials he claims and whether his use of the title “doctor” is appropriate were raised earlier this month by Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Hutton, who was right to call out Sisk and the board.
At the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education’s meeting Monday night, the board announced it had requested an investigation of those concerns by its legal counsel.
When the search began last June, Wayne Qualls, owner of Tennessee Education and Management Services, hired to help with the search, told the board that his main priority was to find a director who would bring quality and integrity to the position.
“The first thing I look for in a director of schools, I do not look at experience, I do not look at their degree, I look at the kind of person they are. I strongly believe the quality and the integrity and the kind of person someone is, is the single most important thing,” he said.
First, the board should not have hired a consultant who openly admitted he was not concerned with a candidate’s credentials.
And going forward, the board needs to include an accredited doctoral degree as part of the job requirements. Many of the previous city school directors held accredited doctorates. So why would that not be essential as the school system moves into a new era with a new director, especially when the previous directors had such successful tenures?
And while the school board seems to have made a huge oversight in its hiring process, the most problematic issue to come out of all this is Sisk’s overall behavior.
The man that the school board hired to fill a position of integrity and trust has not been meeting those expectations. And Sisk’s own words make that a point of concern.
The night the board voted to move forward with his hiring, Sisk said, “I follow the rules that I expect every other principal in my system to follow.”
If he’s not willing to be honest and clear about his credentials, does that mean school system employees can also exaggerate their backgrounds to get ahead in the system? What kind of message does that send to future job candidates? More importantly, what kind of message does that send to students?
Sisk has been publicly using the title Ph.D, although his “doctorate” has nothing to do with education. It’s in the study of coins and currency and is from a less than reputable university that isn’t accredited by an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. It also promises degrees for experience and for a price.
That’s a slap in the face to those who have put in the dedication, hard work and years to achieve doctorates.
Director Sisk needs to do the right thing and bow out with grace. At the very least he should stop using the Ph.D. title immediately.
Board Vice Chairman Jim Butcher once told the Bristol Herald Courier about Sisk, “There were times we were wondering, ‘Is this too good to be true?’”
Maybe it was.
If Sisk fails to resign, then it’s time for the board to demonstrate its own integrity and remove him. It’s the right decision for students, the school system and the community.
