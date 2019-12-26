There are moves underway to revive the Abingdon Main Street program, which mostly passed away quietly this past summer after losing its annual funding contribution from the town government.
Citing budget constraints and reservations about the effectiveness of the organization in its goals of promoting the historic downtown area, Mayor Wayne Craig said in May that the town would no longer provide the $30,000 a year that the 12-year-old Abingdon Main Street organization had been getting.
That resulted in the group losing its only paid employee — its executive director, Carrie Baxter — and essentially shutting down.
“The Main Street program has been problematic for many years,” Craig said in May. “And we decided that this is a tough budget year, and they’re underperforming our expectations.”
Now Nicole Childress, an Abingdon Main Street board member and volunteer who has worked with the nonprofit in several roles since 2009, when it was known as Advance Abingdon, has taken over as its new, unpaid director and wants to bring it back to life with, for now, all donated funding.
A recent story in the Washington County News said Childress wants to reinvent the group and get it back into action helping to promote the downtown area.
According to its recently updated Facebook page, Abingdon Main Street’s goal is to “Work with local leaders, businesses, and residents to ensure that downtown Abingdon is a vibrant, welcoming place while contributing to the preservation of the town’s unique historical and artistic assets.”
That still seems like a worthy — and perhaps necessary — quest, and despite what problems the town might have had with the organization in the past, this pending new chapter in its life could be the perfect opportunity for Abingdon Main Street to begin anew and become relevant again.
The group ostensibly would continue its past practice of sponsoring special events that bring people into downtown Abingdon and champion any efforts that would help sustain the town’s history and promote the health of the historic area.
“We actually were talking about dissolving the organization at first, but there just seems to be such potential for a Main Street organization in Abingdon,” Childress said.
The new director said some people in town have offered support should the organization become active again.
“I’d really like to hear what people think of downtown Abingdon and what they’d like to see Abingdon become in the future,” she said. “It can’t just be me or a committee or a group saying we want this organization if that’s not what the whole community wants and needs.”
Childress seems intent on finding the right course for the group, which could be good for the town and its downtown businesses.
“It could turn out that dissolving the program was the right idea,” she told the newspaper, although she’s clearly not ready to accept that option.
“I hope that’s not the case,” she said. “If it turns out this is not a needed program in Abingdon, then that would be the end of the organization. If it’s something that’s needed and wanted and embraced and supported by the community, then we will move forward.”
She plans to begin a fundraising campaign in January, and to meet with downtown businesses and town officials to discuss developing a working partnership — even if it’s not a financial one for now on the town council’s part — to decide how best the group can benefit the downtown area.
“I really believe in what the organization could potentially do,” Childress said. “I’ve been heartened by the number of people who want to help. Hopefully, that enthusiasm will translate into people wanting to support the organization in a monetary way in addition to volunteering their time and input. I think we can make a go of it.”
Perhaps it’s time to leave the old baggage behind and throw at least some temporary moral support behind Childress’ efforts to revive what could turn out to be a very worthy cause.
