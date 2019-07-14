Bristol, Tennessee, officials are eliminating nine parking spaces on Sixth Street to make room for an outdoor dining strip on the advice of a downtown development study.
We’re happy to see more growth downtown, but the elimination of spaces illustrates a perennial inconvenience — parking downtown is a hassle, and Bristol can barely afford to lose any spaces. We need to see more urgency from our leaders to increase downtown parking.
In a way, it’s no wonder that parking is crowded — Bristol has a stellar downtown. That’s not just local opinion; national groups agree. Just last year, the American Planning Association placed Bristol on its Great Places program, and Bristol has received several similar honors in recent years.
State Street boasts scores of great restaurants, antique stores, art galleries, the Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival, the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum and three new hotels. And more could be coming to the downtown area with the possibility of passenger rail service and new industry.
The museum and three hotels, as well as an increase in business, have amplified demand for parking. That’s not to mention the crowds that festivals and race events draw.
The Twin City has seen a range of studies on the parking issue. A 2011 study recommended a parking garage to meet long-term needs and also encouraged city leaders to do a better job of managing existing spaces. An excerpt from the City Council report illustrates the past and current state of parking in Bristol:
“Currently, there is a surplus of 359 [total] spaces downtown, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. There is a grouping of blocks that have pretty severe deficits, surrounded by blocks that also have deficits. The good news is — overall — there is enough parking, but it is not in the right place and not all publicly available,” said consultant Richard Rich, though parking needs have increased in the past eight years.
At the time, then-Mayor Ed Harlow dismissed a parking garage as premature. However, he did say: “If we get more development downtown — if we get a boutique hotel and when we get the [Birthplace of Country Music Alliance] heritage center completed […] we may need to look at it from a different perspective.”
That time is now.
Since 2011, city leaders on both sides have talked a lot about the parking issue, but not much has appreciably changed. The current developmental study recommends converting the hundreds of remaining unlimited or three-hour spaces to a two-hour parking limit.
To their credit, city leaders are moving forward with this plan, but this should only be the first step in a larger project.
If we want to encourage more business and entertainment along State Street, we need to do more to accommodate customers. City leaders have several opportunities, based on past studies.
A parking garage is one option. Even though there are obstacles of location, access and cost, there are ways to make a garage sustainable, such as monthly and yearly rates for regulars, advertising space and energy-efficient technologies. City leaders could also consider negotiating to buy privately owned spaces and promoting them through marketing and better signs. Parking maintenance and expansion could also be included as a priority in the cities’ capital improvement plans, with long-term implications for downtown spaces.
Bristol needs residents and visitors to park easily to drive into the future. It’s time for more urgency from city leaders and a comprehensive plan on this issue.