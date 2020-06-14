State Street and The Pinnacle have seen scores of people in recent weeks as Virginia has reopened. Shoppers have flocked past “Now open!” signs to breathe greetings to employees in masks, often ignoring one-way arrows and tape marking six-foot increments. While handling the same products or gathering elbow-to-elbow in bars, patrons don’t often see one thing: face masks.
In spite of this, the law of the land, the importance of public and personal health and respect for the community are clear. We all need to wear masks. Period.
Local business owners report only 25% customer compliance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s May 29 order that all Virginians wear a face covering in an indoor public space. While the Virginia order does have exceptions for people with asthma or other health concerns, the state does not exempt the majority of the population.
It’s understandable that there may be confusion on the issue. Initially, the Centers for Disease Control stated that masks weren’t necessary, and leaders’ responses to the virus have been varied across the country. However, since April 24, the CDC has recommended masks in public as a way to combat a virus that is both asymptomatic and capable of traveling via tiny droplets we exhale when breathing. That recommendation is meant to complement hand-washing and social distancing, and it has been a consistent guideline since late April.
In his executive order requiring masks, Northam wrote that employees are vulnerable when patrons enter without a mask. The order is meant to protect the well-being of local workers as Virginia and the rest of the country struggles with what has officially been labeled a recession. While Northam has said the order will be enforced by health officials, the full text of the order states that violations are punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor, with 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Skipping personal protection could come with other costs. The U.S. has experienced 2,010,961 cases and 113,097 deaths as of Friday, nearly exceeding the number of American losses in World War I (116,516) in a three-month period. Despite protestations by some that the worst is in the past, daily death rates are still at approximately 1,000 people nationwide, and future patterns are unclear.
As of Friday, Virginia has a 9.42% COVID-19 positive testing rate (out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive) with 52,177 total cases, according to John Hopkins’ testing site. The WHO recommendation is less than 5% over two weeks, and Virginia is only doing better than South Carolina and Arizona nationwide in positive test rates.
While the majority of cases in Virginia are focused in eastern counties, this is no time for unnecessary risks. Past patterns cannot predict future hot spots.
Closer to home, it’s a long-accepted maxim at stores and restaurants: no shirt, no shoes — no service. It’s not much more to ask customers to wear facial coverings, with the exception that this rule may save lives.
Maybe you think that being ordered to wear a mask is annoying or infringes on your liberty. The only thing that’s certain is that by not wearing a mask, you’re endangering your neighbors’ ability to stay healthy — and your own. It is possible to be safe and support local business at the same time.
This crisis has been difficult and long. While there may be room for cautious optimism in reopening, there is no vaccine for the virus and health care workers are exhausted. Not wearing masks nor social distancing only make things worse.
Take care of yourself. Take care of your neighbors. Wear a mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
But, but, but just the other day, a bagger at Food City informed me that the virus, if it existed at all, was just a Democratic plot to institute a one-world government -- even all the cases overseas.
Get out and vote, folks. And wear your masks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.