Bristol will host racing’s best at the NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday after the event was postponed earlier this year. While the race promises to be a boost for local businesses and morale, it is vital that residents and visitors exercise constant vigilance in the face of rising COVID-19 cases to ensure that the All-Star Race is only remembered as a good time.
Thirty thousand spectators will be allowed to attend, marking the largest gathering of people at a sports event since the virus shut down in-person events in March. Bristol Motor Speedway’s large space is best suited for the purpose, as its 155,000 seats and the expected crowd will weigh in at less than 20% capacity.
The All-Star Race is expected to be a boon for the local economy, especially for the cities’ tax revenue considerations. “We need that money,” said Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne.
While the race will take place mid-week, it’s also in the middle of summer vacation — in other words, perfect timing.
People have talked about hosting the All-Star Race at Bristol for years, according to BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell. It will be a historic event: only the second time since the race’s inception that the All-Star Race has been hosted away from Charlotte. The night will likely join the ranks of the 2016 Tennessee-Virginia Tech football game and the 2000-01 red clay racing in Bristol’s already legendary status.
Most of all, the race will provide hope for everyone concerned — NASCAR fans, local businesses and Bristolians — and a reprieve from months of bad news and absent sports.
However, much like The Last Great Coliseum’s prize sword, the event has a double edge.
Yes, the event provides an unexpected and needed windfall for local business.
It’s also a potentially colossal COVID-19 exposure event for visitors and residents. That makes the July 15 race a gamble.
Everyone in Bristol needs to exercise abundant caution next week. While cases in Northeast Tennessee have been fairly limited in recent weeks, the fact is that many of the 30,000 potential visitors coming to town could be travelling from COVID-19 hotspots. Many could be asymptomatic.
There are safety guidelines in place from NASCAR, BMS and the health department.
It is essential that everyone strictly observe social distancing guidelines throughout the entire day — in seating, in lines and in walking around the Speedway — and that all attendees wear masks. If not for personal safety, these precautions help to safeguard the possibility of more in-person events in the future.
The Speedway will also distance groups by a minimum of six feet in the stands, post hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium and conduct all purchases with debit or credit cards.
If nothing else, fall back on “good old Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia common sense,” as Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable put it.
Caldwell has said that “this will be one of those events that almost has folklore status.” It’s up to everyone to make sure the 2020 All-Star Race is remembered only for the racing.
