Online readers of the Bristol Herald Courier selected a letter that encourages patronage of an iconic Twin City hamburger restaurant as Letter To The Editor of 2019.
The 255-word letter written by Nikki Arant of Bristol, Tennessee published Sept. 4 under the headline “Put your money where your mouth is at the Blue Circle!”
A link to Arant’s letter is inset below right in this column.
The Herald Courier published 290 Letters to the Editor in 2019 on an array of topics: proposed casinos, vaping, Washington County Courthouse, religion, politics, pro-Trump, anti-Trump, health care, coal, education, predatory lending, minor league baseball, Second Amendment sanctuaries, Sixth Street parking, homeless people, vehicle inspection fees, a new Pal’s in Abingdon … .
From those letters, the newspaper Editorial Board reviewed 18 for consideration as the letter of 2019. The board excluded letters about state and national politics, national stories and events, candidate endorsements and such. We focused on letters that addressed local issues, ones that hit home with readers living in both Virginia and Tennessee.
We whittled that list to five letters. The board then asked readers to vote online at HeraldCourier.com between Monday and Thursday. Readers cast 107 votes. Arant’s letter gathered 29% of the votes. The other four finalists finished as follows: 23.4%, “The corollary benefits of the Bristol Resort/Casino”; 19.6%, “Common-sense red-flag laws, magazine limits, background checks are not anti-Second Amendment — they’re pro-life”; 16.8% “Bristol’s unique heritage is what makes it special”; and 11.2%, “The Bristols and local developers should team up to help out Boyce Cox Field.”
Here’s a closer look at letters the Herald Courier published in 2019:
The Herald Courier published 21 letters related to guns, the Second Amendment, mass shootings and red-flag laws.
The newspaper published the most letters in October — 44 in all — in the runup to the Nov. 5 election in Virginia. Candidate endorsements made up the largest chunk of the October letters. Overall, the Herald Courier published 36 endorsement letters in the year just ended.
Readers love to write about state and national politics. The newspaper printed 43 letters with viewpoints about Republicans, Democrats, Gov. Northam, the Mueller probe, impeachment, taxes, trade, interstate trucking … .
Readers who either love or despise President Trump voiced their views in 46 letters. Of those, 27 clearly support the president and 19 clearly oppose him.
Writers mentioned the word “casino” in eight letters.
Other topics of interest: Debate over the Washington County Courthouse (16 letters), religious themes (12), education (8) and health care (7).
In case you were wondering, the five most-read letters online in 2019 were as follows: “What’s driving away BMS fans? Capitalism”; “Ballad’s customer service bodes poorly for their health care”; “Put your money where your mouth is at the Blue Circle!”; “Focusing on past heritage is no way to lead Bristol into the future”; and, Frank Grearr was excellent umpire, even better person.
In 2019, we also published results from our online poll question or comments from our Facebook friends. These appeared on the days that we did not publish letters to the editor. One way or another, readers’ views were represented on this page every single day of the year.
That’s a look at 2019. Let’s look toward 2020.
The year ahead offers much fodder: proposed casinos, NASCAR playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway and perhaps the final year of Appalachian League baseball. Don’t forget a big general election in November.
The Herald Courier wants you to be part of the conversation. Write a Letter To The Editor.
You need to be on the record, and we need to verify that you wrote the letter. Please keep your letters to roughly 300 words, give or take. Letters will be edited for accuracy, taste and libel. Letters built on loose facts, rumors or innuendo will be spiked. Boilerplate letters will be disregarded. You are limited to one letter every 30 days.
The quickest way to submit is by going to www.heraldcourier.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/.
