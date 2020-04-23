When you’re out shopping — while following safe social-distancing protocols, of course — here’s an idea to help raise the spirits of those selfless workers who are leaving the safety of their homes every day to make sure we have the products we need.
Just say, “Thank you for working!” to every one of them you come into contact with, whether it be at the supermarket, the pharmacy, the convenience store or those restaurants that are still open for takeout food.
It’s a small gesture, but one than could help make someone’s day.
Sure, we could take a cynical approach and think that, “Hey, these people still have jobs, so they’re lucky.” But many of them would rather be home with their families, keeping themselves and their loved ones safe.
Instead, they are out there risking their own lives to make sure the rest of us can survive this crisis by providing us with the necessities of life.
What’s not fair — and is quite reprehensible behavior — is to take out any of our own frustrations on these harried workers, many of whom are putting in long hours.
That’s especially unfair to grocery checkout staff who are tasked with enforcing the limits grocers have had to put on items that people have chosen to hoard — which has led to some artificial shortages of such crucial products as milk, eggs, fresh meats, bathroom tissue, hand sanitizers, and disinfectant wipes and sprays, to name a few.
During a March 31 online news conference, Steve Smith, CEO of the Abingdon-based Food City supermarket chain, implored shoppers to stop hoarding, and to allow the supply chain to catch up with legitimate consumer demand.
“The U.S. is not going to run out of food,” he said. “Our stores are going to remain open, and they will have groceries on hand.”
Smith added, “Manufacturers are shipping more product, but it’s still not enough. Panic buying has slowed down in some places but not in others. Sanitizers and disinfectants will continue to be in short supply, as well as bleach.”
For that reason, Smith said, limits will remain in effect on high-demand items that are in short supply.
We’ve seen the reports about angry shoppers who have abused checkers over these limits, and that’s unacceptable behavior. These store employees are working hard to keep us supplied, and it’s not an easy task.
“I have to give credit to everyone that works here — the meat department, produce, cashiers — everybody has just buckled down and done what has needed to be done despite being tired and exhausted and overwhelmed,” Lauren Brewster, store manager at Grant’s Supermarket in Bland County, told the Community Newspapers of Southwest Virginia on Friday, as reported on the news outlet’s website.
“It’s an unprecedented time,” Shane Estep, assistant director for the Food City Distribution Center, told the newspapers. “Every year, we have holidays and every year we have snow scares, but there is no way you can fathom just what these guys are doing to keep food on the shelves.”
No, we really can’t imagine, because most of the hard work is done behind the scenes, out of consumers’ view.
But we see the results on the shelves of the stores. And for that, we owe a debt of gratitude to those who are making that possible — from suppliers to truck drivers to warehouse workers to the retail clerks.
So, at the very least, let’s say “thank you” to those we have the honor to come into (limited) contact with.
They deserve our praise, not our wrath.
