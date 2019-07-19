Now that the Washington County Board of Supervisors has decided to pass on all proceeds of an authorized 10% admissions tax to the developers of the planned The Pinnacle entertainment complex, perhaps we’ll see some forward movement on the project.
The board approved the move by a unanimous vote July 9. Prior to the supervisors’ vote, developer Steve Johnson told them, “I think this is a historic moment. I think that Washington County is on the cusp of something extraordinary happening.”
While the idea of giving all collections of a government-imposed tax to a private developer could well be a debatable issue and even a dubious precedent, the motives behind the decision might justify the move, at least in this case.
If this does help Johnson get the estimated $200 million project underway, bringing what he has said could be up to 1,000 jobs, then the supervisors’ decision would seem to be just another way to provide public incentives to a private economic development.
In this case, there would be no direct payments of general government funds to the project, as any of the tax money coming to the entertainment complex, planned for Exit 1 off Interstate 81, would be generated by the complex itself.
The tax would come entirely from tickets purchased at the proposed attractions. That’s similar in concept to the standard practice of providing tax abatements to private job-creating economic developments. In those cases, the tax dollars being abated wouldn’t have been created without the project that gets the breaks.
There’s another potential benefit to the county: Johnson told the supervisors that with their decision to pass the admissions tax along to the development, he would not ask the county to pay for the estimated $10 million access road to the complex off Gate City Highway.
“I don’t intend, moving forward, asking you for anything, other than the admissions tax,” Johnson told the supervisors. “I’m not asking you for $10 million.”
If they wanted the project to move forward, the supervisors likely had no choice but to approve dedicating the admissions tax to the developer.
“Without it, there is no project,” Johnson told them. “I’m basically spending all the money. I’m taking all the risks.”
Still, there has been no firm timetable given for work to begin on the development. With the admissions tax money now dedicated to the project, perhaps funding for the complex could be finalized and construction plans could be announced soon.
This project ostensibly would provide important economic benefits to the county, in addition to the jobs it would create. It could generate more than $1 million a year in sales taxes and more than $1 million annually in real estate tax, according to Johnson, who developed The Pinnacle retail/restaurant complex adjacent to the property in Bristol, Tennessee.
If all of these projected benefits come to fruition, then the supervisors’ decision on the admissions tax will have been a good one.
Let’s hope that it all works as planned.