Coronavirus is real.
On the eve of my father’s 94th birthday this week, I received word that my stepmother has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She is 91 and suffers from respiratory and cardiac issues. My father is in isolation at the senior living facility where they reside in Oregon. He has been dealing with a respiratory condition of his own for more than a month now.
My brother who lives nearby has been exposed to the virus while caring for them this week. Their senior living facility offers no medical assistance for residents, and because of the outbreak, has limited the other services it provides.
During the holidays, both parents survived bouts with flu and have been doing reasonably well up until this past week.
The COVID-19 pandemic is real. It doesn’t get any more real than when it strikes someone close to you, like the people you love. Unlike the flu, there are no vaccines, and there aren’t any cures. Doctors can only treat the symptoms. Fever caused by the virus can exacerbate existing conditions, like heart disease, asthma or other conditions. Those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.
Rather than celebrating a monumental birthday this week, my family is praying that both of our parents survive. They are inspirations to us, not only because of their amazing longevity, but for all that they have accomplished and witnessed in their lifetimes. Both are members of the Greatest Generation. Dad served in the U.S. Navy in World War II.
Like many of you, my parents were skeptical about the news they were seeing and reading about coronavirus.
Educate yourself, and check the sources of the information you receive about COVID-19. Be extremely cautious of what you see and read on social media. The Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization are two excellent sources. Use Google to check sources, and fact-check the things you read. Copy and paste the headline of the article in Google search.
Above all else protect yourself and those that you love.
If you doubt what you see and read about coronavirus, God help you. It doesn’t get any more real than what my family and countless others across America and the world are experiencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.