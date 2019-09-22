The Bristol Virginia City Council recently voted 4-1 to approve $700,000 in incentives for two Pizza Hut locations on Lee Highway and Gate City Highway — located about four miles apart. Outside of questions about the sustainability of two pizza franchises, it’s time for a frank discussion about City Council’s role in incentivizing incoming business.
The current plan includes two identical 1,535-square-foot buildings that follow Pizza Hut’s new carryout model with only 15-20 seats. Each business has agreed to invest at least $1 million in each facility, according to the agreement.
For their part, City Council has agreed to pay Pizza Hut on a quarterly basis for the next three years for an amount equal to 70% of total reported meals tax receipts. The city will continue to pay quarterly at 50% on receipts in 2023 and at 25% for the following four years, not in excess of $350,000 per location over time.
That’s a lot of dough. In fact, at $12.99 for a large cheese pizza carryout, Bristol’s order comes to well over 55,000 pizzas over eight years without even accounting for the percentage decreases. Those pizzas, placed end to end, would wrap around the Bristol Motor Speedway over 24 times.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower, the sharply dissenting vote, noted that “if a business needs that kind of help, there is something fundamentally wrong with that business.”
There could be something wrong with the business, though with $5.5 billion in pizza sales nationwide in 2018 alone, Pizza Hut is hardly struggling. Rather, there may be something fundamentally wrong with the way the City Council incentivizes business.
It’s hard to argue with another point from Mumpower: “We’re picking and choosing winners and losers. Who do we give the money to and who do we not?”
In a recent case, the city has allocated incentives for a restaurant development on Euclid Avenue, but the neighboring Taco John’s received no incentives. It closed in July.
In fairness to the other council members, there was discussion across the board about improving the incentive process. Mayor Neal Osborne said, “I do think we need to address this going forward. I think we need a more standardized thing.” It’s high time to formalize these concepts.
The need for standardization is clear. The City Council shouldn’t simply pick who does and does not receive city money without clear and research-based guidelines.
Councilman Kevin Wingard and Councilman Mumpower have suggested that future grants should only apply to businesses not already located in the Tri-Cities. This would attract visitors and help the city to avoid paying for existing business in the future.
That would mark a great start, according to a Pew Research study on government incentives for business. The city should also consider locally owned businesses with carryover effects for complimentary businesses, as well as those businesses that export products rather than competing with businesses already in place. The city should also institute clear oversight and job creation goals as a minimum requirement for the continuance of city funds.
The Bristol Virginia City Council has said they can do better. Let’s plan now for clear guidelines and smart policy.
It’s time for potential businesses to have an equal chance at a slice of the pie.
