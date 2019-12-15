Hard Rock International announced in late November that it will operate the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino planned for the Bristol Mall. That’s cause for celebration throughout the region, and it’s high time to salute the Bristolians who made the deal possible.
Project development partner Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Company, and partner Clyde Stacy worked on the arrangement for months before the Hard Rock announcement. The team’s yearlong work has paralleled the efforts of the state assembly in an ongoing debate on gambling expansion.
Full authorization to allow casinos to operate in designated Virginia cities is pending reenactment of legislation in the next session of the assembly and a public referendum for voters in Bristol, Virginia. This follows a year of consideration and research, with originating legislation signed in March and a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) report released days ago that recommended several steps for moving forward with casino legalization.
Proposed cities include Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond. In each of these cities, local leaders have come together to advocate for development. In Bristol, we can thank McGlothlin and Stacy for their work to navigate the legal landscape and partner with Hard Rock in what will be a great fit for this city and region.
Hard Rock is a global company, with 31 hotels, 12 casinos and 218 cafes and shops. They are recognized worldwide for top value in entertainment and gaming. Bristol will be the company’s first Virginia location. It’s a big deal, and it shows that Bristol is punching above its weight class again, joining other cities with Hard Rock casinos, such as Las Vegas, Tampa, Atlantic City and Hollywood.
Hard Rock is famously associated with music history, with an 83,000-piece collection of music memorabilia and a dedication to live entertainment. Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music and scores of live concerts provide a perfect match and will set up the city as an even bigger music mecca in the years to come.
Many signs point to a brighter economic picture for Bristol as a result of this deal. The commonwealth’s JLARC report estimates that Bristol’s proposed casino will generate $130 million in annual gaming revenues, $35 million in state gaming taxes and $3 million in local tax revenue. The casino is expected to employ 1,000, and Bristol’s location on a state line may also be a benefit with the probability of out-of-state visitors.
Bristol is changing, and that change can be seen on a regular basis. New hotel construction, scores of new businesses and the prospect of this casino are a visible reminder of that fact. In the face of such change, it’s helpful to look back at other big moments that have made Bristol the city of today.
The Birthplace of Country Music. The Bristol Motor Speedway. Only time will tell if this new development will change the city as much, but one thing is certain: None of these changes would have been possible without local leaders dedicated to moving Bristol forward.
This is a moment to applaud those leaders — and the brighter future of Bristol.
