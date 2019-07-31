Bristol, Virginia, workers are tearing out a section of seats at Boyce Cox Field following a concrete breakage during a game. Rather than continue to renovate the 50-year-old stadium, these crumbling seating sections and other Minor League violations reinforce the need for a new baseball stadium.
During a game, a pre-cast concrete structural support in the seating sections failed, and city officials immediately closed down the sections. An engineering study has isolated the extent of the damage to the first and home base cinderblock sections of the field, impacting 350 of the 2,200 seats in the stadium.
The city will commandeer bleachers from the nearby football stadium, according to City Manager Randy Eads. To cover the remaining vacancies, the city plans to buy additional bleachers at a cost of $20,000 to $30,000.
The current situation is untenable.
Even before the structural supports failed, the stadium’s outfield and lighting did not meet the standards set by Minor League Baseball for its rookie league facilities. Mahlon Luttrell, president and general manager of Bristol Baseball Inc., has also stated that the locker rooms need to be renovated.
Bristol has a rich history of rookie league ball stretching back more than 50 years, and this legacy has lived past its forgotten playing fields. Professional baseball last left the Twin City in 1955, when the Bristol Twins’ Shaw Stadium was demolished.
“There is a likelihood Bristol will lose professional baseball, and if we lose it again, I doubt we will get it back,” Luttrell said on the subject of the violations.
With Minor League violations and a stadium that is falling apart, professional baseball could leave in the near future if city leaders don’t act — and soon.
The current solution — appropriating football bleachers — has the benefit of low cost, but only in the short term. The plan does nothing to address the long-standing concerns of Minor League Baseball. There is no realistic consideration for the long-term future of Minor League Baseball in Bristol.
Compare that to Kingsport’s feasibility study for a new Mets stadium. The city is considering a stadium on city-owned land for the franchise at an estimated cost of $12 million. It’s a sure sign of dedication to the team and the future of the Mets in Kingsport.
Bristol, Tennessee, conducted a similar study in 2015 that identified locations for a new stadium — downtown, near Bristol Motor Speedway or near The Pinnacle — and found that such stadium spaces are a boon for local economies.
At a Jan. 21 workshop for the 2020 budget, city leaders on the Tennessee side discussed a new stadium as well as other “next level” improvements, such as a replacement for Haynesfield Pool. Those leaders are now joined by new Councilman Mahlon Luttrell.
Across the state line, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads has acknowledged the stadium needs repairs.
The current state of Boyce Cox Field represents an opportunity. City leaders on both sides of the border already agree that a solution is needed.
Today, few people remember Shaw Stadium. In the decades since its demolition, thousands have turned out to watch hometown ball. Let’s keep Bristol’s baseball legacy alive with a new stadium.