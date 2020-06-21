The most important job any man can have is to be a father. It last’s a lifetime, and there is no retirement or expiration date.
As a father, you are responsible for bringing a life into this world, you are accountable for providing shelter, nutrition and safety, and you are a teacher and a coach. The behaviors your exhibit and the lessons you share establish the framework for the lives of your children. Their success or failures are influenced by you. Their habits, both good and bad, are in many ways led by your example. You are a model for their life, from the time your child takes their first breath until the day you take your last.
This all leads to the level of success and happiness they will achieve and how they teach and treat their children for generations to come.
I learned from my father that the being a Dad is a big job. It takes discipline and commitment. You must be prepared to be present and be supportive in spite of the circumstances, in good times and bad. You can’t run away when the going gets tough. It’s a job for life.
My Dad provided me with the support I needed when I was growing up and continued through adulthood. He stood beside me offering words of wisdom and encouragement. He never let me down and was always there when I needed him.
I learned a lot from my Dad, and those lessons have contributed to who I am and to the type of father I have become.
Today marks the first time that I’m celebrating Father’s Day without him. I’ve been able to celebrate the past 63 Father’s Days either spending time with him or speaking with him. We would share stories, talk world events and sports, play cribbage, smoke cigars now and then, and sometimes sip some good Tennessee whiskey or a glass of wine. I am blessed to have had him with me for as long as I did. He passed in early April, a victim of COVID-19.
Dad was a devoted, caring and loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He was a proud American Patriot having served in the United States Navy in World War II, stationed in Pearl Harbor, HI and later in Shanghai, China.
He loved my step-mom, my brother, my step-sisters, and me unconditionally.
Dad lived an extraordinary life. He was honest, authentic, original and he was always fun-loving and his epic sense of humor that will be remembered forever by everyone whose life he touched.
While you are dearly missed, your lessons and memories live on with me and will be passed on to my children and grandchildren. Job well done Dad.
