Because of the pandemic, this election cycle I was unable to get out and knock on doors to meet new friends and to catch up with old friends. As citizens of the City of Bristol Virginia, we were encouraged to vote absentee ballots. Others came out on a rainy, windy May 19th day to exercise their constitutional right. I would like to say thank you to each that did cast your vote for me. I am truly humbled by the support that you showed and I am thankful that you have given me the opportunity to serve your children four more years. I look forward to working with my fellow board members, City Council and State Leaders to make sure our school system has every tool they need every day to succeed.
I want to thank GOD, for He is the reason I am able to do what I do every day. We had to resort to social media because of social distancing, so I am thankful to those who retweeted tweets and shared my posts. Thank you to those who supported me by assisting with my website, those who placed signs in their yards and my family who worked tirelessly during this campaign. Congratulations to Frank Goodpasture III for his successful bid. I also want to thank Ginger Fleenor and Jean Mulumba for the passion that they have shown for the children of Bristol Virginia.
Again, let me say thank you for your support and the opportunity you have given me to “BE The Difference” in the lives of our children and grandchildren as we continue to make Bristol Virginia a “Good Place To Learn and Live.” GO BEARCATS!
