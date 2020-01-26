I pass the Blue Circle daily. Before it closed about two months ago, I often noticed how there were never any cars there. Even on weekends, maybe there would be one or two cars. I knew eventually it would close, simply because it was never busy.
When it did close, social media was flooded with people saying they couldn’t believe it, and wondering how one of the most historical places in Bristol, Tennessee, could close, and some even blamed the city, which had no part in it. A GoFundMe account was even started and, at one point, neared $1,000 in contributions to try to reopen the Blue Circle.
However, a lot of the comments were “we ate there in 1974” or “I used to go as a teen.” That’s all great and good, but that didn’t help keep it open.
So now it has been bought by new owners. For everyone who was so shocked when it closed, they need to come out and support the new owners so it continues to thrive and can remain open. You can be as happy as you want because it is reopening, but without actually coming and trying the food and becoming a regular customer, it has the potential to fail again. The new owners have had a successful business before, but to be successful, they need customers!
So for all of you who were so shocked it closed, help keep it open and go by there and try it when it reopens in late September.
