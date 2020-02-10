The Virginia Employment Commission estimates that by the year 2026, Virginia needs to fill 2.6 million jobs that will require more than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor’s degree.
Southwest Virginia Community College has served the needs of our community for over 50 years with quality and affordable postsecondary education, close to home. We have an expanding portfolio of skilled trades programs and workforce training. Between scholarships and tuition funding by our county Boards of Supervisors, college has become a reality for even more students within our service region.
While we have seen increasing enrollment through our local initiatives, there is a population that is often left behind, ALICE families. ALICE means Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained and Employed. Two out of five Virginia households are within the ALICE population. A 2017 report by the United Way shows that 13,522 families in our service area of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties work hard and earn more than the official federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living.
The Virginia General Assembly members are considering a proposal that would place higher education within reach of these families: the G3 (Get a Skill, Get a Job, Give Back) Plan. G3 is a last-dollar scholarship program that bases eligibility on an individual coming from a household that makes less than $100,000 a year and they must first fill out a federal financial aid form, known as FAFSA.
Most of our students today work at least one part-time job while pursuing college part-time. G3 programs will be designed with those everyday life challenges in mind. Southwest Virginia Community College has partnered with local and regional employers to transform programs to put skills first and allow students to earn stackable college credentials as they move through their training.
Those opportunities are focused in five career fields in which employers are having a hard time finding qualified job candidates: health care; information technology and computer science; manufacturing and skilled trades; early childhood education; and public safety.
Wage records of former graduates of programs in these fields indicate that they saw wage gains of 60%.
Southwest Virginia Community College has programs in place to meet the needs of our area businesses. The G3 plan will provide funding that will allow our neighbors, family, and friends to get skilled and get a job in fields such as nursing, occupational therapy assistant, information technology, precision machining, welding, mechatronics, HVAC, early childhood development, administration of justice, and more.
The G3 plan also has a stackable credentials focus which is important to our students, the region’s employers and economic development overall. From the student’s perspective, Southwest has and continues to develop workforce training programs that result in multiple (stacked) in-demand credentials for students. As an example, students who participate in our heavy equipment operator program secure multiple industry and safety certifications and credentials as part of the overall training, all in a nine-week period. Those credentials not only support a student’s potential heavy equipment career, they can be used in other jobs that may be available in associated industries in the region as well.
From the employer perspective, stackable credentials can assist in training their current and prospective workforce as well. The college’s welding program is great evidence of that, as we work to train students to receive multiple types of welding credentials, to support the various types of welding techniques, jobs, employers, etc. in that industry. While one welding credential may help get that student a job, multiple credentials may help that student get a better paying job or compete for a job he or she may not have been qualified for with just one credential. With this example considered, Southwest often serves as workforce pipeline to various manufacturers and other employers in the region, and we anticipate the G3 plan will help us further increase the number of students we impact and credentials they receive.
According to the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, talent development is the No. 1 concern of businesses across the commonwealth. In other words, they can’t find people to do the things they need to do.
G3 is a strategic approach to meeting that need.
According to a statewide poll conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University, 63% of Virginians are in favor of a proposal like the G3 initiative. And the State Board for Community Colleges adopted a resolution in support of the proposal. We need to train, retain, and attract skilled workers to our region. We need your support. Contact your state legislators and let them know that this is a priority.
