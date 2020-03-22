Over the past several weeks, the world has been in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a local government leader, it is imperative that I do everything within my power to ensure the health and safety of Bristol’s citizens. Due to the pandemic, I declared an emergency in the city of Bristol, Virginia on March 19. This emergency declaration will allow the city to access state and federal resources, if the need arises, to battle the virus here in Bristol.
On Feb. 28, I assembled all department heads to discuss COVID-19 and began preparations for a worst-case scenario situation in Bristol. Most departments have contingency plans in place for natural disasters, but preparing for a pandemic is not something most departments considered. The good news is most contingency plans just needed a slight tweak in order to be prepared to operate with a reduced workforce in the event the virus strikes Bristol. I’m proud to say all departments had plans in place within a week.
I have been meeting with department heads on a weekly basis to ensure we are considering all possibilities and finding solutions for issues that may arise during an outbreak in Bristol. This past Friday, I began having daily team meetings with the chief financial officer, human resource director, public works director, chief of police and fire chief to assess directives from the CDC, Virginia Department of Health, state and federal legislation and executive orders to determine how any of these directives, orders or laws will have an impact on Bristol and its citizens. We will continue to have these meetings until the virus no longer poses a risk to the city of Bristol. I will also continue to have weekly department head meetings in order to address concerns specifically related to COVID-19. I am also updating all employees on a regular basis about particular matters of concern, so that they may help educate citizens and family members. These are trying times, but we must be resilient.
Resiliency matters to businesses. In order to survive and thrive, every business that is in Bristol has had to endure and conquer tough times. Recently, we have seen restaurants and business close or restrict their operating hours in order to help curb the potential spread of the virus in our region. People are being laid off or their hours are being cut. Schools have closed in order to help protect our children. On a larger scale, cities and states across America are issuing stay-in-place orders, airlines have reduced capacity and companies have restricted employee travel and are allowing employees to telecommute during this pandemic. We all must do our part in an effort to slow the spread of the virus and keep us all well. I appreciate every business that is doing the right thing by promoting social distancing. I know it is tough, but we will all be better for it in the long run.
As we continue to move through these unprecedented times, please heed the advice of the CDC, Virginia Department of Health, and local, state and federal officials. We are making decisions based on the information we have before us which is constantly changing. A decision we make this hour may be changed on new information we receive in the following hour. Please be patient with us as we navigate these waters, and feel free to reach out to city officials with any concern you may have about COVID-19. We will do our best to point you in the right direction.
I encourage everyone to practice social distancing and smart hygiene. If you are experiencing any symptoms associated with the virus — like a fever or a dry cough — please call the Ballad Health Nurse Connect Line at 833-822-5523 or your health care provider instead of heading directly to the hospital or doctor’s office. If you call 911 for emergency assistance, please let the dispatchers know you are experiencing symptoms related to the virus so when first responders arrive they can properly protect themselves from being exposed to the virus.
Small businesses are the fabric of our main streets and the backbone of our economy. Do not forget to support these businesses during this pandemic. You may shop online with them, buy gift cards or purchase goods from them if you are able to visit their location. In times like these, we must support one another and be willing to lift others up when they are down. If you’re looking for ways to support these businesses, please visit the websites for the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and Believe in Bristol. These organizations have compiled a list of resources and suggestions advising how you may help many of our small businesses.
In the days, weeks and months to come, scientists and researchers from around the world are working around the clock to find a vaccine or cure for this virus. These experts have prepared all their lives for situations like this and are putting their knowledge and skills to use in order to protect us all. This is their Super Bowl. They know what is at stake. The sacrifices they are making now will provide us with protection for years to come. We may never know their names, but we will know what they did for us.
We must trust the experts and listen to their advice. These next few weeks and months will be painful, but I have no doubt America, our region and our city will overcome this pandemic!
