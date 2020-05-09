The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted many aspects of our day-to-day lives, but one thing it has not stopped is the occurrence of serious health-related ailments.
In the last few months, a disturbing national trend has emerged that could lead to what some experts are calling a “silent sub-epidemic.” With most states issuing stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, data shows that many Americans, including those in the Ballad Health service area, are forgoing treatment for serious health needs.
Between February and March, Ballad Health experienced a 51% drop in emergency department visits, while hospital and outpatient usage for the health system has decreased by as much as 70% in some areas.
While a portion of the decline in emergency department visits could be attributed to many factors — including the fact most people are not participating in activities that could lead to an emergency room visit — emergency doctors are seeing more and more patients attempt to self-triage serious conditions because they’re afraid of visiting the ER.
National health insurance provider Cigna studied this phenomenon among its commercial group and individual plan members between February and March and found a 35% decrease in the hospitalization rate related to atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots and a stroke.
Similarly, Cigna researchers found hospitalization rates drop by 31% for transient ischemic attacks, otherwise known as “mini strokes,” and 28% for epilepsy and seizures. Hospitalization rates for gastrointestinal bleeding decreased by 24% and aortic aneurysm and dissection decreased by 22%.
All those conditions have potentially lifesaving treatments, but if left untreated, patients increase their risk of needing a major surgery and a lengthy hospital stay. Worst of all, some of these conditions could lead to death without proper medical treatment.
We do not say this to scare you, but it is vitally important for the public to understand the benefits of receiving prompt treatment. Not only are patients able to heal quicker by seeking swift medical treatment, they can limit long-term health damage and potentially save their life.
Just as we did prior to the pandemic, Ballad Health is taking immense steps to protect our patients and provide them with the quality care they deserve.
Some of the measures we’ve taken to protect non-COVID-19 patients include: screening all team members and medical staff prior to entering our facilities; requiring masks for patients, visitors and team members; restricting most visitors and instituting strict environmental cleaning standards.
We’ve also made it easier than ever for patients, not requiring immediate care, to receive a quick consultation with the launch of Connected Care, Ballad Health’s comprehensive telehealth program. Connected Care gives patients access to more than 500 Ballad Health Medical Associates providers and a virtual urgent care, which is available seven days a week for just $30 a visit. To learn more about Connected Care, visit www.balladhealth.org/connectedcare.
There is also data showing a sustained reduction in new COVID-19 cases in the Appalachian Highlands, and because of this, Ballad Health has decided, in conjunction with the state Economic Recovery Group, to resume elective surgeries beginning May 1.
As leaders of Bristol Regional Medical Center, we urge you to be vigilant about your health during this pandemic. Do not delay care if you think it might be an emergency. If you have an upcoming doctor’s appointment or vaccination scheduled, do your best to maintain it, especially if you have a chronic or pre-existing condition.
Remember, as scary as COVID-19 might be, the danger of letting a heart attack, stroke or any other serious condition go untreated is much greater.
