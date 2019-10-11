With our jails experiencing unparalleled levels of overcrowding, violence and repeat customers who just can’t stay away, I believe we must step up “old school” and make some stone soup. To stand on the sidelines pointing fingers, demanding that the criminal justice warriors carry the entire burden of a safe community alone, is an abdication of our duty to our community and our duty to one another.
Where is it written that volunteers are not welcome in the quest for a safer Sullivan County? Those wearing the robes, uniforms and suits are not nearly the only ones able to help in very valuable ways. Just as in the fable, if many in the village will give just a little of what they have, a lot will get done. Toss in a potato from one, a carrot from another, peas from a third and everyone is nourished with the meal of peace and safety.
We already know that it is not possible to “out-build” crime. The bill for warehousing offenders is overdue, and we cannot pay the freight. The reality is hard truth, but a truth we must have clear eyes trained on: Incarceration without rehabilitation is the seminal calculus in this crisis.
Plastic-boat penology (serving the sentence sleeping in a plastic boat, playing cards and fighting day after day) may serve to punish an offender, but that’s all. This model offers zero chance of spawning rehabilitation — zero. Who can rehabilitate themselves, living in a plastic boat, without any instruction as to how they got in the boat and how to stop coming back?
The particular flavor of stone soup we need? Change. Change in the hearts of offenders, fostered by changes in what happens to them once the bars clang closed. We must use the “time” to light up the path of change, or we all lose the time. The offender loses the time behind bars, but worse, we lose the time to show the way out of the darkness. This is the real tragedy of warehousing without rehabilitation: A lost chance, with a captive audience, to show a better way.
Leniency is not mercy, it may, in fact, foster recidivism. Harsher sentences, longer time in the plastic boat, without question leaves the offender with even less to work with upon release than he or she came in the door with. That means a higher likelihood that we will see them again in the very near future.
Change can be the most merciful thing we can “sentence” an offender into pursuing, but also a most powerful, punitive measure. Change is painful, and it starts with an unvarnished, long look in the mirror. I know firsthand, this change in not easy.
It is precisely here, at the point of incarceration, where the call for stone soup from an army of community cooks is heard most clearly. The most potent weapon against recidivism is neither gun nor handcuffs. It is knowledge and guidance made available to offenders to foster change.
Our rallying cry is “give us four.” Your stone soup contribution need be no more than 4 hours a month — 4 hours to change our community, by changing lost lives.
Step up. Offer yourself, not money. The most valuable currency of change is human-time capital. Teach just one offender how to read, tone up a resume, get an offender into the right vocational training, or mentor them through the “critical window” (the first 18 months of life in free society post-incarceration). You will find that these human capital contributions return rewards rich beyond the dreams of avarice. Even Solomon could not ransom what your four hours of human capital will yield.
Imagine what our jails will look like in a future where you and a neighbor or two have “given four” into the stone soup of change. Imagine what your neighborhood might look like when an offender you have invested your human capital is now following a solid path, instead of breaking into your house for drug money.
Stone soup is simmering in Sullivan County, following a recipe for change. Your four hours are needed. Make stone soup with us. Watch what happens when you do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.