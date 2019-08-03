Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA LIMITING VISIBILITY TO ONE-HALF MILE OR LESS. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO USE CAUTION BY PROVIDING EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES AS WELL AS ALLOWING EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO ERODE WITHIN A COUPLE OF HOURS AFTER SUNRISE.