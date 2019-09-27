September is National Recovery Month, where we as a community are invited to celebrate those who have found a path to recovery from opioid use disorder and remember those who have lost their lives to their struggle. The National Institute on Drug Abuse states that in 2017, 1,241 lives were lost to opioid overdoses in Virginia. In Tennessee, there were 1,269 lives lost. Nationally, more than 130 people in the United States die from opioid overdose every day. These numbers need to change.
Yet we all know that these numbers are nothing compared to the personal toll the opioid epidemic has taken on our community in southwest Virginia. We all know someone, a friend, a neighbor, a relative, a coworker, who has fallen victim to opioid use disorder and seen their life unravel before their eyes. That’s why I’m proud to be a part of an organization dedicated to helping people reclaim their lives from opioid use disorder.
ReVIDA Recovery Centers provides medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services to help patients reclaim their lives from opioids. We use life-saving medication to quiet the brain so true healing can take place. As a long-time resident of the Abingdon community, I’m proud that ReVIDA has been an active fixture of the community for almost a year now.
For too long, access to recovery services for those struggling with opioids has been on a cash-only basis. Private insurance and state Medicaid programs weren’t inclined to cover recovery services like MAT, and thousands of people dependent on opioids couldn’t afford to get better. That’s why ReVIDA is proud to be certified with the Virginia Addiction and Recovery Treatment Services (ARTS) program, allowing Virginia residents who rely on Medicaid to have access to our recovery services and reclaim their lives from opioids. We’re also working with private insurers to open up access to more people. As a certified member of the Virginia ARTS program, ReVIDA is dedicated to clinical excellence to ensure that each and every one of our patients gets the best chance at a positive outcome.
In addition to MAT, ReVIDA is dedicated to helping patients in all facets of their lives. We partner with effective community organizations to ensure patients can find affordable housing, reliable transportation, or increase their financial stability. We’ve partnered with 180 Health Partners to reduce neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) in all seven of our locations. ReVIDA is also a member of the Washington County, Virginia, Chamber of Commerce and regularly participates in community events in Abingdon and throughout East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia that increase awareness for opioid addiction.
In nearby Wytheville, we’ve hosted trainings for local first responders and healthcare professionals on trauma-informed care with former FBI officials and representatives from Ballad Health. ReVIDA is dedicated to our patients, and by extension the communities that we are a part of.
This Recovery Month, take a moment to thank the first responders, healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations, faith leaders, and others in your community that work to end the opioid epidemic every day. Remember the people in your life who have lost their battle with opioids, celebrate those who have found a path to recovery, and help those who are still struggling to begin that recovery. Together, our community can reclaim our lives from this epidemic.
