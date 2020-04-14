While employees of my health system always strive to “honor those we serve by providing the best possible care,” the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched our resources in unanticipated ways and turned straightforward medical decisions into ethical, legal and financial conundrums. Although I am not an official spokesperson for any organization, I think it is important for the public to be given a plain explanation of these challenges.
Fundamentally, physicians are responsible for diagnosing and treating disease, quickly and efficiently, in a safe and appropriate setting, while health care administrators take responsibility for maintaining the framework within which this clinical care occurs. Typically, this division of labor functions well enough to allow both arms to mutually benefit. However, it must be noted that hospitals typically indemnify themselves against the consequences of physicians’ clinical decisions and actions. In fact, my hospital provides formal documentation to all admitted patients that states that I, as a physician, am not an employee of the hospital and that the hospital is not responsible for the medical or financial consequences of my decisions on the patient, despite the fact that I am employed by the same health system that owns the hospital. Conversely, my contract states that my employer will not interfere with my clinical decisions as a physician. The reason that this is important to note is that, during the COVID-19 crisis, the attempt to provide the best possible care for patients (from a physician’s perspective) has been crippled by limited resources, and this has led, in some settings, to discord between the directives of administrators (also physicians) and the judgment of the physicians who are on the front lines taking care of patients with suspected COVID-19, thus reversing the traditional hierarchy of responsibility. Due to current lack of resources, I admit that there is no easy solution; however, the seriousness of this shift in roles should raise concerns, and should be publicly acknowledged and plainly explained. There are two major decision points that have been usurped so far.
First, physicians generally prefer to make a diagnosis before treating a condition, if at all possible, and this requires proper, efficient diagnostic testing. With COVID-19, despite our country’s great resources, the availability of reliable diagnostic tests has been tragically delayed and currently remains grossly inadequate in volume. Test results have taken days to return, delaying clinical decisions and requiring prolonged isolation and the excessive use of personal protective equipment (PPE), which is in limited supply. With a high infective rate, high asymptomatic carrier rate, relatively long incubation time and high case mortality rate throughout the world, the importance of identifying this disease quickly and broadly within the population is critical to isolating patients and controlling community spread. If we have learned anything at all from watching the spread of the virus throughout the world and various regions within the U.S., it is that we cannot be too cautious or too aggressive in these efforts. Unfortunately, current testing has been severely restricted within our health system, despite the fact that we know many infected and infectious patients are asymptomatic. Particularly troubling to me is a resistance to testing health care workers who have mild symptoms, and even a hesitance to test some patients who actually have fever and shortness of breath that might be explained by another cause. Most important, the decision to test patients is not being made by physicians on the front lines of care, but instead by administrators, despite the fact that the names of those decision makers are not on the patient’s chart and those individuals are not liable for the consequences of their decisions. To be plain, testing is being strictly rationed, and the decision to test or not to test is currently not under the control of the physicians directly responsible for the patients (and staff) on the front line. I admit that this confiscation of physician control is perhaps necessary, in this crisis, to prevent squandering of a limited resource, but it should be recognized frankly as a serious shift in the physician-patient relationship.
Second, physicians on the front lines of care strive to prevent the spread of the virus within the health care setting and the community. Thus, strict isolation procedures are used within hospitals and clinics, as well as at home. However, due to the above delays in testing, the uncertainty of the diagnosis and the limited supply of PPE, the decision of whether or not to place a patient in isolation is no longer just a clinical one between a physician and a patient (i.e., what is best for the patient and staff), but also a decision regarding resources (i.e., how much PPE do we have, how many isolation rooms do we have?). Yet, we have to consider that, if by chance an infected patient is not placed in isolation, due to the decision of a remote administrator, the result could be a deadly amplification of disease within the hospital and community, with the ultimate liability resting upon the treating physician. Once again, administrators (some of whom are physicians) are directing these isolation decisions without having direct patient contact or liability. I admit again that perhaps there is no easy solution, and we do not wish to have limited resources squandered, but ethical and legal conflicts arise when a physician’s desire to place a patient in isolation, based on his/her level of concern is overturned by a distant administrator. Unfortunately, the decision not to place a patient in isolation cannot currently be “fact checked” since the current health system policy will not allow nonisolated patients to be tested for COVID-19, because, of course, any patient under investigation must be in isolation — an unfortunate catch-22. Thus, even if the suspicion for COVID-19 is only 5% or less, we will never know if that patient had it or not, ultimately placing everyone at a small but potential risk. Once again, we must confess that we are rationing a limited resource: respiratory isolation rooms, and the decisions are not being made by the physicians who are directly caring for the patient. (Thankfully, we have not yet been forced to ration ventilators.) My point is that this role reversal should not be taken lightly.
At some point, we will get around these obstacles, testing capacity will increase, the curves will flatten and decline, and the physician-patient relationship will be restored to its former state. Certainly, I respect the difficult position in which this crisis places us all; but the public should be aware that care is being rationed by someone other than your doctor; perhaps rationed as wisely as we can expect in this crisis, but rationed nonetheless. My hope is that America will learn from this and be much better prepared next time.
