Every student that we teach has a story to tell. Many students arrive for the first day of school often dressed in new clothes and excited about a new adventure and a new year. Parents have many emotions about the first days of school and are often concerned about new teachers or schools. Faculties greet children with smiles, school colors, hopes and dreams for the year.
Teachers plan all summer by decorating classrooms to create an inviting, beautiful space for learning to occur. But every story is not a happy story, and children too often come to school on the first day with hearts that are full of anger and fear because during that same summer break they experienced what we term “Adverse Childhood Experiences,” or ACEs, and are burdened with worry or heartbreak.
At Anderson Elementary School our team has been on a three-year journey and partnership with the University of Tennessee to research how to respond to childhood trauma and provide immediate, proactive interventions that transform anger and fear into hope and healing.
Dr. Christopher Blodgett explained, “ACEs refer to inherently disruptive experiences in childhood that produce significant and potentially damaging level of stress and associated physical changes. Trauma refers to the physiological and psychological responses and adaption that result from adversity.”
As a result of the toxic constant stress, a child’s brain is directly impacted. The neuroscience teaches us that the area of the brain responsible for language development and emotional regulation can be damaged. I have learned that educators must understand how children’s brains and hearts work. Much like a neurologist, we deal with the research of brain development for teaching and learning, so now we recognize for the brain to develop, the child’s heart must also be healed.
Our journey started with many honest conversations about the amount of discipline challenges we observed every day. Children as young as 5 were demonstrating extreme anger, frustration, and as a result often ended up in the principal’s office. Our faculty and staff committed to learning together how to transform negative behaviors into new opportunities to learn. Three words have guided our journey from trauma and despair to hope and healing: yet, believe, and resilient.
Yet is a powerful word for children and adults. We embraced the growth mindset and added yet to our statements. That one idea opened our minds to study in order to apply the research in helping our children. We transformed the principal’s office into a place to learn instead of a consistent negative experience associated with discipline. So many times a memory of the principal’s office can insight fear or anger for students and parents. We realized quickly we had to change the approach and environment to provide a different outcome for children in trauma. Children should be accountable for their choices and learn how to self-regulate. Our journey taught us how to recognize children in trauma and provide the appropriate interventions.
Our team asked important questions, “What do we believe about childhood trauma?” “What do we believe we can do to make a positive difference?” We created a system to use the ACE’s questionnaire so we can identify children who need additional support. Additionally, we added a new calm space for students called the Reset Room. We also added Restorative Circles every day in every class and set time apart to make sure that we were getting to the heart of the matter with our students.
Last year two of our students lost their fathers suddenly. The grief that followed was full of challenging days for students. During a circle in one class, the students spent over an hour talking with their teacher about the pain of death and losing adults and friends they love.
Children talked openly and cried with their teacher and with me about trauma. As a result of those conversations, healing began to flow, and students became sensitive to the needs of one another in the class. This is the why we do what we do.
The Reset Room is a place where children can have a calm space to reset their emotions. Students work with our behavior interventionist and support staff to replay the event, reset their emotions, and restore the relationship. Last year we observed over a two-thirds decrease in office discipline referrals, and we are proud to share that our school-wide growth reflected a 5 in literacy, numeracy and science. In simple terms that means our students demonstrated over two years of academic growth in one year, so we are now a Level 5 school.
Finally, resiliency captures the idea of placing a comma in a life instead of a period. We can overcome negative life experiences when we create schools of hope with supports for all students. As we change the way we respond to children in trauma, the futures for those children are also changing.
When children go to Disney, they have a lifetime of happy memories. Our vision is Learning and Leading to Create Our World, and we are working together to overcome childhood trauma as we transform the hearts and minds of students. At the end of a life journey, we all end up at the same place. We become a memory to one another.
We are committed to creating so many positive memories through Makerspaces, music, art, recess, reading, as well as science and math labs. This plan allows the memories of childhood to be full of love, faith and hope.
At Anderson we understand children are not our future, we are their future. When we understand how divorce, alcoholism, hunger, death, anger and mental illness impact children, we can work as a community to solve the challenge and provide a bright future for all students.
If you would like to learn more about ACEs and how you can help in Bristol, please call Melissa Roberts at 423-383-3842 or email Melissa@BristolsPromise.org
