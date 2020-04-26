Our health care system is in crisis. It has been in crisis for many years, but now coronavirus shines a bright light on many of its deficiencies. From the fragmented nature of our response to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak to the reluctance of individuals to seek medical attention for fear of individual financial ruin, our nation was not ready to cope with this pandemic.
We spend far more per capita on health care than every other country in the world, yet our health outcomes lag far behind those of most other countries. Even with soaring stock prices and the lowest unemployment rate in decades, in January, 10% of Americans lacked health insurance coverage. We are the only OECD country that does not assure all its citizens access to basic health care services. The numbers are hard to determine precisely, but estimates are that between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans die each year simply because they cannot afford health care.
Employment-based insurance is thought of as the backbone of the U.S. health care system, yet only about half of all Americans have employer-sponsored coverage. Now, more than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past four weeks. Many of those were already uninsured, either because they were in jobs that didn’t offer insurance, or because they couldn’t afford the premiums. Millions who did have insurance through their employment are now out of luck. Some will qualify for Medicaid; some will be able to purchase private insurance through Obamacare marketplaces, with or without the help of subsidies. But many will have to go without health insurance, leaving them extraordinarily vulnerable at this time. Our dependence on employment-based insurance is a major flaw.
Meanwhile, Congress and the Trump administration struggle with how best to pay for testing and treatment of uninsured patients and to support hospitals, physicians, and other health providers caring for COVID-19 patients while dealing with secondary consequences of the pandemic, like decreased income from elective procedures.
A recent poll conducted by the Commonwealth Fund and SSRS found that 90% of those surveyed, including a remarkable 80% of self-identified Republicans, believed that “testing and treatment for the coronavirus should be available to all Americans free of charge, including for people who are uninsured.” This overwhelming majority of Americans understandably feels that those who contract COVID-19 should not have to bear the burden of paying out of pocket for their health care. This begs the question of what makes this illness different. Why should those with cancer, cardiovascular disease or other infectious diseases be required to pay out of pocket for their testing, diagnosis and treatment? When it comes to access to care, should there really be a difference between COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by other infectious agents?
Medicare for All would provide all Americans with access to the health care they need, with no premiums paid to insurance companies and no out of pocket expenses, like deductibles and copays. It would not be limited to covering the management of only one or a handful of serious diseases. Rather, it would cover all health conditions and services, including vision, dental and hearing.
An often-raised objection to Medicare for All is that, as a nation, we can’t afford it. But a well-designed single payer system would actually cost less than the $11,200 per person that we currently spend on health care. It’s true that payment mechanisms would be different. Rather than paying premiums to insurance companies and deductibles and copays to doctors, hospitals and pharmacies, everyone would pay into a single repository, in the form of taxes. But then we would pay nothing at the time of service. On average, almost all Americans, other than the very wealthy, would pay less in these taxes than they do for premiums and out of pocket expenses — all of which would all disappear.
Another spurious objection is that Medicare for All would reduce choice in health care. The only choice that would be eliminated is the choice of which insurance plan to deal with. There would be no need to decide between high deductibles with lower premiums or lower deductibles with higher premiums. With a single payer system there would be no out-of-network providers since all hospitals and doctors would essentially be “in-network.” Benefits would be uniform and comprehensive; individuals would be free to choose whichever providers they prefer, without financial consequences.
At least two recent surveys have shown that a majority of Americans favor a Medicare for All national health plan. This is not just a transient response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Kaiser Family Health Foundation’s tracking of the question, a majority has favored Medicare for All since 2016. Multiple recent surveys have also shown that 50% or more of U.S. physicians believe that universal health care coverage with a single payer system is what this country needs. As a recently retired family physician, I have long held this view. A true Medicare for All system would protect all Americans by providing first dollar coverage for the treatment of all conditions, not just COVID-19. It would make access to quality care affordable for all, help to control the rapidly rising cost of care, and save our country money now that we need it most. It’s what we need.
For information about Medicare for All, visit www.pnhp.org (Physicians for a National Health Program).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.