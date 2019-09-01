With hyper-partisanship as today’s unfortunate political reality, the media — social and otherwise — are filled with conspiracy theories, foreign interference, accusations of disloyalty, and charges of “fake news.” How can the average voter — you and me — make sense out of all of this and cast our ballots come November?
Part of the answer is what it has always been and is, in fact, required for a healthy democracy: Becoming an informed voter. Vigorous debate on policy alternatives at all levels of government should be welcome, but it is only possible when voters themselves are able to understand and participate. To do that, they must have access to candidates and their views. Sadly, some candidates aren’t willing to participate in this vital elective process. Shouldn’t candidates welcome questions from those they seek to represent?
Nonetheless, some help is at hand.
Forums and meet-the-candidates nights help voters to take the measure of a candidate. Also available to voters is the website Vote411.org, a one-stop shop for election information sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
The League, of which I am Washington County, Virginia’s local president, was founded almost a hundred years ago because women who had just won the right to vote realized that they needed to be educated on the issues. We continue this tradition this fall by sponsoring a forum on Oct.15 for Washington County offices, including sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, commissioner of revenue, and treasurer. In addition, the Washington County Education Association is organizing a forum on Oct. 24 for Washington County Board of Supervisors and School Board candidates.
Other forums, such as one for Virginia General Assembly candidates, could be organized if all candidates would respond to invitations, make room in their schedules and sign on. Obviously, a candidate’s website, campaign literature, and media interviews tout those issues that will appeal to his or her base. But voters deserve an opportunity to probe further. If you as a candidate support the Second Amendment, does that mean you won’t vote for “red flag” laws or strengthened background checks? You are for improved health care, but what measures do you propose? You want to increase the region’s job opportunities, but what do you propose that hasn’t been tried before? Who knows unless candidates respond to these questions?
Opportunities to find answers to such questions and much more are available on Vote411.org. This website also provides voters valuable basic election information. Do you want to know who is running in what races and what your district is? Is there a forum or debate near you? What else might be on the ballot? Do you need to know where to vote? Have questions about early voting and absentee ballots? Just type in your address (to place you in the correct voting district) and find the answers. Not a registered voter yet? You can do that through this website too. (It only takes an average of two minutes to register to vote online!). A First-time Voter Checklist is also a feature.
But back to the idea of an informed electorate. Vote411.org lets candidates themselves explain their views in response to questions focused on a wide range of issues important to us. They are asked about everything from their top priorities for their district to their stance on hot-button issues like gun safety and redistricting to their views on moving the Washington County courthouse. This year almost all of our county candidates responded to questions posed on Vote411.org. Only two of four General Assembly candidates did.
When a candidate does not respond to a request for information, what does that tell us? Candidates running for public office are applying for a job. Who would hire an employee without interviewing them first?
Old political “wisdom” counsels incumbent candidates to avoid public forums or answer issue-specific questions. Not participating prevents any misstep that might cause harm, and it denies opponents some exposure. A new political reality might be at work, however.
Research conducted on voter behavior and participation shows that the public expects candidates to take part in voter education activities. Not only that, it also found that voters are more likely to vote when they know who the candidates are and where they stand on the issues. So, when candidates do not engage in the process, we lose voters, and the public interest suffers. Voter apathy, however generated, leads to low voter turnout, especially for off-year elections. It was 39% four years ago in Washington County. Yet, even though there are no presidential or U.S. congressional candidates to bring out the vote, voting for commonwealth’s attorney or county sheriff may more directly affect your quality of life — your sense of security in your home or your freedom to drive without unwarranted searches.
Members of the organization I represent have worked hard over many years to encourage informed and active participation in our democracy. We’ve taken the national League’s mission to heart: “We envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.” This is done in many ways, through working with schools to promote youth voter registration, to make unbiased, nonpartisan election information readily available, to organize forums such as those mentioned above, to sponsor educational lectures on topics such as the U.S. Constitution or climate change, and much more.
As you can see, many tools exist to help us voters work our way through today’s divisive and confusing political climate. But in the end, it comes down to you and me, the average voter, to face the challenge to make democracy work. We need to attend the forums, read about the candidates and their views, and question them in person and online. Perhaps most important, we need to urge them to be the responsive candidates and representatives we deserve.
