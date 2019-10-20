I’ve jogged a neighborhood route in Bristol, Tennessee for the past four years. This past year, though, I had a run-in with a dog that left me bleeding and with a new appreciation for the city’s rabies vaccination laws.
With a regular route, it’s easy to get familiar with people and their pets along the way. By this time last September, I knew that a dog on my route was prone to bark and run in the yard as I ran past, but the dog was restrained by an electric collar. A year ago, the dog broke from its collar, crossed the street, and jumped to bite me on the back of my left thigh.
I turned and shouted “no” at the dog while backing up. The owner hurried out, secured the dog by the collar, and put it in the house. The bite bruised immediately, and I asked the owner two questions:
» Has the dog ever broken out before?
» Is there any medical history I need to know about?
He answered “no” to both questions, and I walked back home. By the time I reached home, some of the blood had reached my socks. I cleaned the bite with soap and water, peroxide and some anti-bacterial cream.
Later, I went back to the owner’s house to get some more details on the dog’s vaccination history. Someone else answered the door, and her answers were starkly different: The dog had broken out before, and to her knowledge, it had never been vaccinated.
My wife and I went immediately to a local Urgent Care, where I received an updated tetanus shot. However, only the Emergency Room in Bristol Regional Medical Center carries rabies vaccines, so I checked in there after finishing at the Urgent Care.
At this point, I started to do a little more research. According to the World Health Organization, the rabies virus inflames the nervous system. As it moves toward the brain, symptoms include paralysis, anxiety, confusion, agitation, paranoia, terror, delirium and coma. Once symptoms begin to present, recovery is almost unknown. As of 2016, 14 people worldwide survived an infection after showing symptoms, even though there were 17,400 rabies deaths in 2015 alone, according to The Lancet and WHO.
Treatment can be expensive, too. On average, shots can cost between $10,000 and $16,000, at least at the time of my bite. In the ER, nurses prescribed an antibiotic and told me to call Animal Control (which would monitor the animal for a week for symptoms) rather than immediately receiving the vaccine.
Animal Control arrived at our home later that day. They interviewed me and photographed the bite, then went to the owner’s house for a statement and the dog. The officer told me to expect a call soon.
I called in a few days later and was told by dispatch that there had been a prior bite. A few hours later, an officer called me. According to the officer:
» The dog had broken out and bitten a neighbor that week. The owner claimed the dog had been vaccinated but couldn’t provide paperwork. The dog should have been under quarantine at the time of my bite.
» After my bite, the owner took the dog to a local no-kill shelter. When no one answered at the door, he chained the dog to the shelter fence and abandoned it. The dog broke the chain and was killed by a car.
» A person or officer found the dog and placed it in a freezer. However, the brain tissues necessary for lab identification of rabies disintegrate after thawing, so lab results would probably be inconclusive.
» The owner is liable for any medical charges related to the bite.
Later that day, I received a phone call from a nurse at the Sullivan County Health Department, due to the legal requirement that emergency medical professionals notify the Health Department when someone seeks treatment for a bite with a rabies risk. After all, rabies is a public health concern.
I also received calls from the Health Department environmentalist and doctor. The doctor updated me that the carcass head was being moved to the Knoxville lab, where the department hoped for a viable sample. He advised that I would need to start rabies treatment that day and continue with the series unless the lab could determine a negative status.
That day, I received a dosage of the rabies vaccine; the series includes three other days of vaccination spread across several weeks. However, the next day the lab was able to determine that the dog did not have rabies, so I discontinued treatment.
Bills began to arrive. The rabies shot cost $15,625 without insurance and came to almost $2,500 with insurance. Because only the ER carries the vaccine, there are ER costs associated with every shot in addition to other prescriptions and visits.
On the way to the ER, I saw two veterinarian office signs advertising $10 rabies shots; final costs eventually came to 300 times that amount. The city law (Sec. 10-41) on mandatory rabies vaccination exists to protect both owners and neighbors.
All things considered, this bite was relatively shallow — other bite victims undergo months of rehabilitation and care. In every case, the dog owner is responsible for costs of treatment.
Consider this a cautionary tale. If you’re bitten by a dog, make sure you check the tags or paperwork. Call Animal Control.
If you haven’t vaccinated your dog, do it now. And even if you have, make sure you have the paperwork on hand.
The alternatives are in no one’s best interests.
