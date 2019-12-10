The beginning of the school day at Highland View Elementary has a natural rhythm: buses, bells, books and breakfast. We consider breakfast to be the most important part of the morning. Currently, our school day begins with a healthy breakfast served via an alternate breakfast model, Breakfast-to-Go. Our students get off the bus, choose their breakfast, go to class and eat with friends while the teacher reads a story. The students eat with their school family each morning. This peaceful start to the academic day was not always the case in our school.
Our alternative breakfast program, Breakfast-to-Go, began in 2014 out of a need to feed as many students as possible in a short span of time. Our students got off the buses hungry and angry (hangry). They needed to get breakfast so that they could be engaged in learning. Imagine seeing children pushing, arguing, crying and physically fighting each other to get to the cafeteria. It was frightening to see some students shove food into their mouths as they moved down the service line. There was an overwhelming feeling of anxiety in the building because students were acutely concerned about when they would eat their next meal. It was heartbreaking and simply made our mission to teach and the students’ mission to learn very difficult.
Breakfast-to-Go changed all of that immediately, increasing students’ access to breakfast by moving it out of the cafeteria and into the classroom. Our students became engaged in learning, and academic growth increased. Students began to enjoy school and develop lasting relationships with their teachers and other students. Our success depends on our Breakfast-to-Go program and the support we get from our friends in the Bristol community.
Across Virginia, one in seven children live in households that struggle to get enough to eat. Nearly 17% of children in Southwest Virginia face food insecurity. At Highland View Elementary, the problem is even more acute. Ninety-nine percent of our school’s families live at or below the federal poverty level. These parents and guardians are hardworking people who are trying their best to get by. Many of our students rely on the meals they receive at school for their daily nutrition.
You may be asking yourself, “Don’t most schools offer breakfast?” While majorities of schools offer breakfast, barriers such as single parenting, alternating custody arrangements and the early start time for school can make it difficult for many kids to participate. Many of our students are responsible for getting themselves and younger siblings up and ready for school each day. Making breakfast available as part of the school day and after the tardy bell via Breakfast-to-Go eliminates these barriers. Alternative breakfast models dramatically increase participation in the breakfast program, therefore enabling academic progress.
We piloted our alternative breakfast program in 2014. Initially, there was some hesitancy from the teachers because they were worried that serving breakfast would be messy or could distract from an already packed curriculum. We brainstormed how to manage the potential messes and created a schoolwide literacy program around breakfast. Teachers started coming up to me saying, “This is a miracle. What do we need to do to get others on board?” Those teachers became ambassadors. Soon enough, our cafeteria staff, transportation team and faculty worked to make breakfast an efficient part of the school day.
Today, we serve almost 200 kids in less than 10 minutes. Thanks to federal and state funding, these meals are free to Highland View Elementary students.
The culture at Highland View Elementary has changed drastically since incorporating Breakfast-to-Go. Serving breakfast in the classroom creates an inclusive environment and allows students to start the day feeling they are a part of the school family. Mornings are calm. Discipline referrals and fighting have gone down. Best of all, students are able to focus on their studies, not their hunger. Since starting the program, we have seen positive trends in reading, math and science data.
In addition to strengthening the hearts and minds of students, breakfast is stimulating our community’s support. At Highland View, we are blessed to have a highly engaged community that rallies around our students. Every week, our Bristol neighbors come into our classrooms through the Reading Buddies program to play games and read with the kids. These activities make our students feel affirmed in the learning process.
Partnerships drive our program’s success.
Thanks to collaborations with No Kid Hungry Virginia, former first lady Dorothy McAuliffe and other community partners, we have been able to expand and strengthen our nutrition programs. We know that, for some kids, lunch at school may be the last meal of the day. We now offer a third meal option for students each day. Afterschool meals are one of the fastest-growing meals programs in the country. From breakfast to the last school bell, I am proud our school is providing the fuel students need to succeed.
Students at Highland View Elementary are the true champions. My hope is that the foundation we are creating in our classrooms gives students the opportunity to overcome generational poverty. I want them to be successful. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn their big ideas, hopes and dreams every day.
The one thing I have realized over the past several years is that hunger does not discriminate. Childhood hunger is an epidemic. It is in every school and every community. If you are a parent, pull out your child’s most recent class photo. If your school does not have a Breakfast-to-Go or Breakfast After the Bell program, chances are great that one or some of the children in the picture went to school that day without a meal. However, with proven child nutrition programs, we have an opportunity to paint a different picture.
A child cannot learn when they are hungry. School breakfast and other nutrition programs can help close the gap between kids who have enough to eat and those who do not. More than 1,000 schools throughout the commonwealth have Breakfast After the Bell programs, as do our neighbors in Tennessee. I want to see more schools offering this important program.
Breakfast can change a child’s life. I know because I see it every day.
