George Zochowski, 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at his home on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Warsaw, Poland, on March 18, 1933, a son of the late Stanislaw Zochowski and Berta Omann Zochowska; and stepmother, Jadwiga Zochowska. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his "Gift from God" and beloved wife, Sarah Anne Zochowski; stepbrother, Eugeniusz Posiewala; two sons, Jay Zochowski and Rodney Zochowski; and one grandson, Ryan Zochowski. He was a resident of Bristol for 15 years and was a Veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Before arriving in America, he survived World War II's Nazi Concentration Camps. He was a loving and a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was loved and revered by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. George is survived by four children, DeLynn Kinney and husband, Mark, Richard Zochowski and wife, Lisa, David Zochowski and wife, Valerie, and Rachel Zochowski; five grandchildren, Stephen Kinney and wife, Sarah, Barbara Perkins and husband, Marc, Gray Zochowski, Christina Zochowski and Lauren Zochowski; and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church, in Bristol, Va. Funeral services will immediately follow with the Rev. Ben Ondrak officiating. Committal services and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, in Bristol, Tenn. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army National Guard and Chapter #40 of D.A.V. Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be John Braddock, David Cox, Richard Woodby, Mark Kinney, Richard Zochowski and David Zochowski. Honorary pallbearer will be Gray Zochowski. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to made to Avalon Hospice, 663TN-126 Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 or First Baptist Church, 1 Virginia Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Zochowski and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments