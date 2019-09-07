George Zochowski, 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at his home on Monday, September 2, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church, in Bristol, Va. Funeral services will immediately follow with the Rev. Ben Ondrak officiating. Committal services and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, in Bristol, Tenn. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army National Guard and Chapter #40 of D.A.V. Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be John Braddock, David Cox, Richard Woodby, Mark Kinney, Richard Zochowski and David Zochowski. Honorary pallbearer will be Gray Zochowski. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to made to Avalon Hospice, 663TN-126 Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 or First Baptist Church, 1 Virginia Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Zochowski and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Man killed in Bluff City officer-involved shooting identified
-
The wild horses of Outer Banks won't evacuate; they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
-
Bites of Bristol: Owner of Luke’s Café says his eatery is ‘like a rockabilly Cracker Barrel’
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
Billion-dollar Ponzi scheme nets local seller, victims
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **