George Zochowski, 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at his home on Monday, September 2, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church, in Bristol, Va. Funeral services will immediately follow with the Rev. Ben Ondrak officiating. Committal services and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, in Bristol, Tenn. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army National Guard and Chapter #40 of D.A.V. Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be John Braddock, David Cox, Richard Woodby, Mark Kinney, Richard Zochowski and David Zochowski. Honorary pallbearer will be Gray Zochowski. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to made to Avalon Hospice, 663TN-126 Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 or First Baptist Church, 1 Virginia Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Zochowski and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

