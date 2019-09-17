Thomas F. Zeske Sr. Thomas F. Zeske Sr. passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Tom was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1940, and was a lifelong Steelers fan. He served in the U.S. Navy and later moved to Cape Coral, Fla., with his family in 1970. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for 42 years and also served as union president for 20 years. After retiring, he made his home in Abingdon, Va., where he cherished watching sunsets through the distant mountain range from his front porch. Left behind to mourn his loss are his son, Thomas F. Zeske Jr. and wife, Sarah; daughter, Melissa Zeske Campbell and husband, Bryan, of Madison, Ala.; grandchildren, Thomas F. Zeske III, Tiana, McCartney, Edison, and step grandchildren, Nicole and Cassie. He also leaves behind brothers, Richard, Ronald, Kenneth, and George; sisters, Rosemary, Audrey, and Delores. He was predeceased by his brother, Regis. Our Dad was happy and proud of the life he lived. I hope he knows how much we respected and loved him, and how grateful we were to be loved by him. You may have called him Tom, but we are so lucky and so proud to call him Dad. Our Dad will never truly be gone because he will always live in our hearts. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Zeske Family Cemetery in Abingdon, Va. Eulogy will be delivered by beloved family friend Paul Blevins. Please send your prayers and love. But in lieu of flowers please donate to Happy Tails Animal Rescue in Abingdon, Va., or your local animal rescue. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the family of Mr. Zeske.